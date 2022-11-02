Heba Tawaji released her new song last month, which is a prelude to an album that will be released soon. It will be the supervision and artistic production of composer Osama Rahbani, and the production of “Universal Arabic Music”.

She said in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “It is an emotional, rhythmic song, the lyrics of which were written by Osama in Arabic and Luis Fonsi in Spanish, and it is composed by Philip Saldiva, Freddie March and Frederic Savio.”

Rahbani family

She added, “Osama and I worked over the past years with individual effort and personal production, until we cooperated today with the international producer Wassim Salibi, who embraced our artistic project and opened up new horizons for us.”

And Tawaji continued: “Working with the Rahbani family comes with a great responsibility. My name’s association with the ancient Rahbani family is a refined artistic support that every Lebanese artist aspires to reach.”

She indicated that she “has been dealing technically with Osama, the son of the great artist Mansour Rahbani, since she was eighteen years old,” considering that Osama “is one of the most supportive people on the artistic level.”

She noted that the first work collected by the Rahbani family was a musical play in 2007, “The Return of the Phoenix”, written by Mansour Al Rahbani and directed by Marwan Al Rahbani.

And she continued, “Since that time, we have completed technical cooperation in musicals, and I have many albums alongside Osama, all of which are written and produced by him.”

The young artist explained: “My work with Al-Rahbaneh provides me with a high-class and professional background, and every artist aspires to have his name associated with this ancient family.”

Latin and Arabic

Tawaji expressed her happiness to work with Fonsi, stressing that it is an “important step” in her artistic career, because he is an international artist.

Tawaji described the work as “distinguished”, explaining that it “mixes between Latin and Arabic cultures,” and continued: “The song deals with love and the fate of an unknown relationship in which the lovers decided to take an adventure, giving positive suggestions, whether in terms of idea or rhythm.”

And she continued, “In addition to (If We Stay Together), the new album will be released soon, and it includes between 12 to 14 songs, all of which will be released on communication platforms in the style of the modern technological age.”

The Lebanese singer indicated that “the new album includes cooperation with many poets and composers with whom she works for the first time,” considering that this “adds a new spirit to it.”

Egyptian dialect

Tawaji revealed to “Sky News Arabia” about the “diversity and renewal in the album”, noting that she will present two songs in the Egyptian dialect, “although she maintains her artistic identity.”

And she continued, “There is a new style in the work, as it has a part of my personality that is not revealed to the public,” noting that in addition to “If We Stay Together”, a work was filmed in France and another in Lebanon.

cinematic dreams

Tawaji spoke about her dreams, telling Sky News Arabia that “it revolves around two levels, the first of which is family, adding: “I dream that my family consisting of me and my husband, the international music artist Ibrahim Maalouf and my son Nael, will grow.”

As for “artistic dreams”, she said: “They lie in continuity and successful experiences, especially entering the field of cinema, acting and directing.”

Freedom of expression and corruption

The Lebanese artist touched on the “freedom of expression” for artists on social media, “provided that it remains within the limits of respect.”

She also expressed her opinion on the situation in Lebanon, saying: “I have not seen a political class in Lebanon that represents the people, at a time when corruption has ravaged everything in the country.”

“I cheer for Brazil and France”

Tawaji concluded her speech to “Sky News Arabia”, referring to the FIFA World Cup, saying: “Previously, I was a fan of Brazil, today I am with France and Brazil because my husband and son are of French nationality. I am waiting for the World Cup matches and I follow all of them.”