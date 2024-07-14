Early childhood education expert, Hiba Ahmed Taha, stressed the need to educate parents about the importance of early childhood education, encourage them to enroll their children in it, and ensure that teachers’ efficiency is raised through continuous training, while providing the university programs required to graduate specialized cadres, in addition to expanding partnerships between the public and private sectors to develop and sustain the sector, noting that she began her educational career more than 20 years ago as a classroom teacher in a number of schools and received many honors during her participation in educational events, including the Abu Dhabi Science Festival and the Abu Dhabi Innovates initiative.

She attributed her choice to devote herself to early childhood education, where she is the director of the innovative Kidoz Nursery in Abu Dhabi, to her belief in the importance of the first years of a child’s life, as they are the cornerstone for developing their basic knowledge and skills that they need in their real lives and during their educational journey. This is not limited to academic skills that facilitate their transition to primary school, as early childhood development and care includes preparing the child with the basics of physical, social, emotional and mental development.

She pointed out that her educational philosophy is based on developing and improving this age group through creative activities with a wide variety of innovative, educational and stimulating games that help children enhance their simple and advanced motor skills, while providing opportunities for exploration and developing innovation and communication skills.

She pointed out that she has created educational tools that are appropriate for the ages of children at this stage, including the “Ahfoora” device to teach children sustainability and recycling, and the “Electronic Educational Seed,” which is an educational device specialized in teaching children how to grow plants.