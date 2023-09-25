

Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman recorded a negative record in the “ADNOC Professional League”, losing to Al Ain 0-6, which is the highest result suffered by any team this season, over the course of 3 rounds, and represents a “warning bell” for the Brazilian Caio Zanardi, coach of the “Orange”, especially since The team only scored one point in a draw with the Emirates, then lost to Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Ain.

Heavy results haunt Zanardi, threatening him to continue with the team, as happened before, and he had previously been dismissed from the teams he coached in “our league” due to heavy defeats and poor results, as he exited from Al-Nassr after only two rounds of the league in the 2019-2020 season, after a draw. “The Dean” in the first round against Al Wasl, and lost to Ajman 1-3, in the second round.

When the coach moved to Khor Fakkan for the 2021-2022 season, his services were dismissed, after losing 4 times to Al Jazira in “Round 11”, and Khor Fakkan was in ninth place in the league standings with 15 points, after winning 4 matches, drawing 3, and losing 4. Matches.

Last season, Zanardi left the Al-Bataeh team, after losing to Shabab Al-Ahly 0-6 in the ninth round of the league, where the team lost 6 matches and won 3 matches.

“Orange” had previously lost to “Al-Zaeem” 1-7, in the 2014-2015 season, which was the highest loss for the team. Last season, the team lost to “Violet” 1-5, and last season the team only scored a point in the first 3 matches. One, after a draw with Al Ain and a loss to Al Nasr and Sharjah, and in the season before last, the team obtained 4 points in the first 3 matches, by winning over Al Nasr, drawing with Ittihad Kalba, and losing to Shabab Al Ahly, which was repeated in the 2020-2021 season, by obtaining 4 points. Points, and in the 2019-2020 season, he scored 7 points from winning two matches and drawing one match.

