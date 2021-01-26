Inter Milan eliminated AC Milan from the Italian Cup in a derby that had everything and was very spicy. At San Siro, the team led by Antonio Conte started down with a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but turned it around with a penalty from Romelu Lukaku and in the seventh minute of addition, the Swede Christian Eriksen sealed the 2-1 with a free kick magical.

The duel for the Italian Cup quarter-finals was also a measure of what can happen in Serie A with both Milan teams head-to-head for the title (although Juventus is on the prowl). Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for Rossoneri in the 31st minute of the first half with a cross shot and, true to his style, began with the provocations.

Ten minutes later, when the first half was gone, Ibrahimovic and Lukaku had a very rough crossing and almost finished punching. It was clearly seen that the Swede snapped at him, in English, shouting and defiantly: “Go do you bullshit” (go and do your shit), “go do you bullshit, call your mother” (do your shit, call your mom).

And Lukaku set himself on fire: “Let’s go inside” (let’s fight inside). Later, the Belgian forward followed her and went to look for him when they were going to the dressing room, taken out. “I will fuck you and your wife” (I’m going to take you and your wife). And at last he yelled several times: “Do you want to speak about my mother?” (Do you want to talk about my mother?). And he even threw a “fils de pute” (son of a bitch, in French). It seems that the anger comes since they were teammates at Manchester United.

The second half continued with the high temperature. But the one who paid the most was Ibrahimovic. He was booked for the cross with Lukaku, hit from behind and saw the second yellow. Zlatan was expelled from the classic at 13 of the complement and left AC Milan with ten.

Referee Paolo Valeri shows the red to Ibrahimovic. (DPA)

The one who happened to be in the center of attention now was the referee Paolo Valeri. First because of the red to Ibrahimovic and later because he gave Inter a penalty – key – that left many doubts. They were 23 minutes when Nicolo Barella got into the area on the right and hooked and made Rafael Leao pass by, who had been swept. The one from Inter fell in the area and requested a penalty. But neither the referee nor the line was fazed. A minute was played and the judge was called from the VAR, he approached the monitor to see the play and although it can be seen that the friction is minimal and the Inter player dropped, decided to charge criminal.

Lukaku didn’t hesitate. He executed it safely, the ball hit the crossbar and dug into the goal for 1-1. Just a minute before, Lautaro Martínez had entered in place of Iván Perisic and Conte’s, with one more player than his rival, left with everything for the victory.

Later, the referee felt a muscle discomfort and had to leave the game. In his place came the fourth official, Daniele Chiffi. The minutes passed and Inter could not break their rival. They gave 7 minutes of added time. And after a foul on Lautados Martínez near the area, Christian Eriksen nailed a goal to seal the 2-1 in an unforgettable match. Hot and controversial.

Lukaku yells with all of Eriksen’s 2-1 for Inter’s win over Milan. (EFE)

Inter got into the semifinals of the Italian Cup where they expect a rival. The other keys are Atalanta-Lazio, Napoli-Spezia and Juventus-Spal.