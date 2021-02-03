I.Whenever he thinks he has seen enough in the boxing business, Mahmoud Charr gets the next imposition. A week ago, the Cologne heavyweight of Syrian-Lebanese origin had already lodged at Frankfurt Airport in order to get to the United States from there. According to the combat contract he signed, he was supposed to defend his title of regular champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA) against the 31-year-old American professional Trevor Bryan in Hollywood, Florida. For this, he not only packed a toothbrush and laundry, but also all medical documents including a fresh Covid-19 test. The trainer and cutman were put into stand-by mode in case of emergency.

On Thursday, however, Charr learned that he would not receive the P1 visa required for his start because he could not prove his commitment. The signature of the American promoter, who literally bought the rights to the event in March 2020 for two million dollars, was missing. His name is Don King and apparently it was not by chance that he left the gap in the contract open. Because on the agreed date in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the Don King promotion on Friday with the 42-year-old Bermane Stiverne suddenly pulled another opponent out of the hat for challenger Bryan. He lost three of his last four ring duels and was only active sporadically. But like Bryan, he’s a protégé of King.

From world champion to contender

All of this would have been outrageous, but not disastrous, if the world association had subsequently protected the title holder. In fact, the opposite happened: The WBA declared Bryan the new, regular world champion in an official letter after his abandoned victory (round 11) – and named Charr “Champion in Recess”, which means title holder in waiting. To do this, she ordered Bryan to defend the championship belt against Charr for the next 120 days. The WBA world champion became a WBA World Cup contender over the weekend without an opponent dethroning him in the ring or holding him back for a special reason (illness, positive corona diagnosis).

Seldom has a title holder in the ever-notorious sport been so unabashedly ousted – and so predictably. As early as January 12th, the management of the 36-year-old from Cologne had issued a press release with a warning effect. In it, media representatives were informed that King had not yet made any contact with Charr’s Hamburg promoter Erol Ceylan or anyone else in Germany. Neither plane tickets nor hotel bookings nor a list of press appointments had ever arrived. In addition, nobody at the designated event hotel in Hollywood knew of a boxing event on January 29th when requested. “We have to assume that he (Don King) wants to bring Charr out of his title and hinder him in his career,” was the conclusion of the report.

Charr himself confidently affirmed that he was “200 percent fit and ready to fight”. And: “The title stays with us in Germany.” Now it is still in the United States, which promoter Ceylan does not want to accept. According to him, he and his team have “done everything and met all requirements so that the fight on January 29th. could have taken place “. Therefore Ceylan wants to leave all options open in the matter. “We’re going to fight Bryan,” says his spokesman: “At the same time, we’ll still seek legal advice.”

Difficult title defense

Charr’s first defense of the title is just an issue where the worm is. Since the technically rather second-rate, but courageous professional (31 wins, 4 defeats) surprisingly won the World Cup crown against the little-known Russian Alexander Ustinov in autumn 2017, he has repeatedly stumbled upon his own mistakes, injuries – and King’s maneuvers. The now 89-year-old promoter with the brilliantly bad reputation asserted vehemently that his last inactive protégé Fres Oquendo had been overlooked in the order of the challengers. Since then, the WBA has tried to accommodate him with conciliatory decisions. This included the fact that two years ago she suddenly accepted another King protégé, Bryan, as a challenger for Charr. He had built a flawless record against limited opponents without impressing anyone.

With Bryan’s recognition as a regular champion, however, the questionable maneuvers have now achieved a new quality even by WBA standards. Apparently, she does not determine who competes against whom – but precisely the promoter who has been suspected for years of covertly supporting her. In this case, that is clearly at the expense of Charr: he has not even been able to carry his title to market in a good 38 months. The controversial man from Cologne definitely doesn’t want to give up. “To be strong doesn’t mean never to fall” is one of the wisdoms that he has ready for every case. “Being strong means to get up again.”