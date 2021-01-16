ZAt the turn of the year fuel has become much more expensive again. That hurts everyone, but especially the hauliers who do not calculate with eight or fewer liters of fuel consumption per 100 kilometers, but have to reckon with 30 as the basic size. A fully loaded 40-ton truck needs around 30 liters of diesel per 100 kilometers. That may seem like a lot, but it is surprisingly little calculated on the basis of the transported load, because the consumption per ton of load is hardly more than one liter per 100 kilometers. (Read here why this is so.)

After a long break, the seventh ETC has now taken place, again under the leadership of specialist journalist Hans-Jürgen Wildhage and in collaboration with the specialist magazine “Kfz-Anzeiger”, which will report in its January issue. This time four manufacturers competed against each other: DAF, MAN, Mercedes-Benz and Scania. Everyone sent protagonists with six-cylinder in-line engines and displacements between 12.4 and 12.9 liters under the driver’s cab, with an output range between 510 and 540 hp. 500 hp are now the standard in long-distance transport, a few years ago the average power was 400 hp.

Automated transmissions have long been a matter of course, and every modern truck today knows the route ahead and automatically drives out the best. All the driver has to do is set the cruise control and hold the steering wheel, the rest is done by the electronics. It switches back on the mountain in good time and ensures that it doesn’t get too fast downhill. All four participants, i.e. the tractors, were set to “Eco maximum”, the set speed was the permitted 80 km / h, downhill it was allowed to be 85 km / h. The trailers were from Krone, and the truck and trailer all had Continental tires. The trailers were loaded with 19.3 tons. According to the EU, this is exactly the average weight that is transported in long-distance transport.









As is always the case with such tests, each driver always drives the same trailer, so the saddles are changed after each stage. The ETC 2020 almost failed because two of the four Krone trailers were 4.08 meter high export vehicles, in Germany only four meters are allowed. The problem could be solved by procuring replacement trailers at short notice. The ETC was driven again on the A7 north of Hann. Münden. Because of the many construction sites, the route that was traveled in both directions was shortened to 82 kilometers. If you only look at consumption, the Scania 540S and MAN TGX 18.510 emerged as the winners. The DAF XF 530 and the Mercedes-Benz Actros 1853 were only just beaten. For the Scania 28.0 liters of diesel plus 2.3 liters of Adblue were determined per 100 kilometers, the MAN came up with 28.1 plus 2.0 liters of Adblue. The latter is a fuel additive that ensures that the diesel burns cleanly; there are no new diesel engines without Adblue technology.

Although not directly comparable, the ETC results show a steady decrease in consumption since 2009. This confirms the rule of thumb that consumption drops by 0.1 liters every year: three liters in 30 years. In the mid-1970s, 50 liters per 100 kilometers were still the rule.