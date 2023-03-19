At all times and every day, the deployment of trailers and buses that do not respect official stops generate chaos over South Peripheralat the height of ITESO, but in recent days it has worsened due to a work.

Estela Rodríguez, a neighbor of the Fraccionamiento Parques del Bosque, exposed to MURAL the bottleneck they must cross to enter their housing complex.

At the height of a gas station, in the direction towards Avenida Colón, the vehicles that join from López Mateos coincide, the return and a common area for cargo transportation due to the number of companies that operate in the area.

Meters further on, at the point of joining the central lanes -just where the cycle path begins-, in recent days only one lateral operated, since the work attached to the ITESO for a mall it maintained permanent blockades for the loading and unloading of materials, even if these were not permanent.

A single lane was enabled for cargo transport, public transport, ITESO personnel (despite the fact that before the gas station they opened an entrance and exit for the university community) and, according to Rodríguez, for those most affected: neighbors, workers and visitors who intend to enter Forest Parks.

“They practically closed a lane, so it’s a terrible bottleneck, and to that you add that the stop is there ITESO of the Macrobús, the public transport feeder stops, do you know how that gets at all hours?” he commented.

MURAL went to the point during the week, where he observed that, at least for one day, they stopped permanently blocking a lane. The workers removed from the vehicular stream the sign that warned: “Caution. One lane at 200 meters.”

However, congestion is encouraged by some factors, including the operation of a traffic light located at the intersection between Peripheral and Calzada Xavier Scheifler.

In addition, in the same place, few public transport routes make the official stop next to the station ITESO of My Peripheral Macro; the rest, loading and unloading on the laterals that, when only one is open, increase congestion.

Rodríguez asked the Highway Police Station put order in the area and guarantee that, just like yesterday, while the project is being carried out they will not permanently block one of the laterals.