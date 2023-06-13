Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

A busy highway bridge in Philadelphia has partially collapsed. A fire was the cause. But nobody was injured or killed.

Philadelphia – A horror scenario in big city traffic: in the metropolis of Philadelphia in the United States of America, an elevated section of the busy I-95 motorway collapsed on Sunday (June 11, 2023). The cause was a fire in the underpass under this short part of the expressway, according to the fire department in the Pennsylvania state metropolis.

A vehicle caught fire there, which in turn caused the section of highway above to collapse. As US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said on Twitter, a tanker was on fire. Miraculously, no one was injured or killed; the route is one of the busiest routes in the region.

Interstate 95 connects the east coast metropolises of the USA

In the vicinity of the accident site, traffic on the freeway was blocked in both directions. Interstate-95 is a major artery on the US East Coast, connecting major cities like Miami, Washington, Philadelphia and New York City. The important north-south axis stretches from the southern state of Florida to near the northern border of the United States with neighboring Canada.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg also emphasized that it is an important artery for both people and goods. “The lockdown will have a significant impact on the city and region until reconstruction and recovery is complete.” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter that US President Joe Biden was aware of the incident, and government headquarters staff are in contact with local authorities.

The north side of the affected section has “completely collapsed,” while the southbound lanes are “structurally unsound to carry traffic at all,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said. According to the governor, a vehicle remained trapped under the collapsed roadway.

Complete rebuilding of Interstate 95 will take several months

“We anticipate that it will take a few months for I-95 to be fully rebuilt,” Shapiro said, adding that he plans to release a disaster statement to “speed this up.” Meanwhile, according to Shapiro, officials are “looking at interim solutions to connect both sides of I-95 to direct traffic through the area.” All lanes between the exits to Woodhaven Road in Philadelphia and Aramingo Avenue are closed indefinitely in both directions, the local reported ABC-Channel WPVI.

Firefighters stand near the collapsed portion of I-95. © Uncredited/Philadelphia Fire Department/AP/dpa

The report said the deck of the collapsed flyover was no longer intact, although inspections are still ongoing. Gasoline from the tanker spilled into storm sewers and a sheen could be seen on the water of a nearby bay in the Delaware River, which flows 282 miles along the borders of New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

According to the report, the U.S. Coast Guard is on the scene and will work with the Philadelphia Department of Water to determine additional potential environmental impacts of the fire on the main waterway. According to Coast Guard Corporal Kimberly Reaves, the Zeit tanker was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline. The east coast of the United States is hardly getting any rest at the moment: there is currently thick smoke not far north of Philadelphia over New York City. Public life is therefore restricted due to forest fires in Canada.