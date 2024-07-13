Genoa – Queues due to heavy traffic and roadworks on the Genoa motorway junction. Problems also on the A6 due to an accident.

Traffic information, 12.30 pm

A7

BUSALLA – A7/A12 CONNECTION – Queue (from km 111.5 – Direction: Genoa)

3km queue between Busalla and A7/A12 Genova-Livorno junction due to roadworks

A7/A10 CONNECTION – A7/A12 CONNECTION – Queue (from km 130.7 – Direction: Milan)

Queue between A7/A10 Genova-Ventimiglia junction and A7/A12 Genova-Livorno junction due to heavy traffic

A10

ARENZANO – SAVONA – Traffic jams at times (from km 20.2 – Direction: Ventimiglia)

Queues at times between Arenzano and Bivio A10/Inizio Complanare Savona due to heavy traffic

TO12

A12/A7 CONNECTION – CHIAVARI – Traffic jams (from km 0 – Direction: Rosignano)

Queues at times between the A12/A7 Milan-Genoa junction and Chiavari due to heavy traffic

A26

PREDOSA – VOLTRI – Traffic jams at times (from km 45.3 – Direction: Genova Voltri)

Queues at times between Junction A26/Diramaz. A7 Milano-Genova and Junction A26/A10 Genova-Ventimiglia due to heavy traffic

NOVI LIGURE – PREDOSA – Coda (from km 7.9 – Direction: Autostrada Dei Trafori)

2km queue between Novi Ligure and Bivio Diramaz. A26-A7/A26 Tunnels for works

A6

Accident at kilometer 47+800 between Marene and Fossano in the direction of Savona (Event start time 12:02 on 13-07-2024)