According to news agency Reuters, 21 injured people are being treated in two hospitals in the city, five people are in critical condition. Local media previously assumed at least 600 injured, but this was quickly revised downwards.

The tornado is part of a severe storm that stretches from the southern United States to the Great Lakes region in the north. The National Weather Service has announced an increased tornado risk for this area.

A week earlier, a tornado in the states of Mississippi and Alabama killed at least 26 people.

