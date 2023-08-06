Yesterday, separate regions of the country witnessed heavy to moderate rains with active winds, especially in Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain, while various eastern regions witnessed flows in valleys and reefs, with expectations that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with chances of rain continuing. over regions of the country tomorrow.

And the National Center of Meteorology warned on its website, before noon yesterday, of the formation of cumulus clouds and brisk and sometimes strong winds, causing dust and dirt over Dubai and Al Ain.

The center confirmed that the region is affected until next Tuesday by a surface depression extending from the east towards the west, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which leads to the flow of moist air masses from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of ​​Oman towards the region and the country, and with the presence of mountains and high temperatures, this works on Some local cumulonimbus clouds with rain formed over some areas, especially in the eastern and southern regions of the country. The center pointed out that there is an opportunity for cumulus clouds to form, accompanied by rain of different intensities, and may be accompanied by lightning and thunder in some eastern regions and the Al Ain region and its south, and extends to some internal regions of the country. And he noted that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate in speed and active to strong at times, especially with cumulus clouds that raise dust and dirt and lead to low horizontal visibility, while the sea will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

In addition, the National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the current month of August is an extension of the month of July, in terms of high temperature, as the country continues to be affected during this month by the extension of the Indian seasonal depression, as well as thermal depressions from the southwest, which lead to a noticeable rise in temperature. Pointing out that the average temperature during August ranges between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum temperature between 41 and 44 degrees Celsius, and the minimum between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius.

The center stated that this month witnesses the formation of cumulus clouds over the eastern regions of the country, due to the flow of moist air masses from the east, and rainy cumulus clouds develop in the afternoons, then move towards the interior regions, especially with the presence of the eastern mountains and high temperatures.

And he noted that the cycle of land and sea breezes plays an important role during this month, as the country is affected by southeastern winds at night and morning, and northern winds during the day. The average wind speed is 12 km/h, while the percentage of humidity in the air increases slightly during this month compared to July, especially in the second half of it. The maximum relative humidity ranges between 63 and 80%, while the minimum is between 17 and 32%.

According to climatic statistics conducted by the National Center of Meteorology, the highest temperature recorded over the country during the month of August was 2017 in Mezaira’a, where it reached 51.4 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Jebel Mabrah in 2013, amounting to 16.1. degrees Celsius, while the highest wind speed was in “Al Faqaa” in 2011, when it reached 93.6 km / h, and the highest wind gust was recorded in 2017 at Al Ain Airport, when it reached 107 km / h, and it was the highest year in which fog recurred during the past years. The year 2018, when the number of fog occurrences reached 15 fog days, one day light fog, and finally the highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 100.4 mm, on “Himim” in 2013. The center expected that today’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy in general. And low clouds appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon east and south, becoming humid at night until Monday morning over some western coastal areas, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate. Speed, sometimes active raising dust during the day, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon to the east and south, noting the possibility of rain. He explained that the weather becomes humid at night until Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times to cause dust during the day, and its speed ranges between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at The sea with light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Tuesday will remain partially cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon east and south, becoming humid at night until Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, while the winds will be southeast to northeast. Light to moderate speed, active at times to raise dust during the day, and its speed ranges between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.