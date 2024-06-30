Home page World

Press Split

Lightning strikes in North Rhine-Westphalia. © Thomas Rensinghoff/dpa

Severe storms are sweeping across parts of Germany. The wind is blowing at almost hurricane force in places, and rain is falling in torrents from the sky. Tens of thousands of football fans have also felt this.

Dortmund/Offenbach – During the night to Sunday, there were heavy thunderstorms and lightning strikes in large parts of Germany. In the west and southwest in particular, the heavy thunderstorms caused masses of water and hailstones to fall from the sky. The wind swept across the country at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour, which is almost hurricane force (103 km/h), the German Weather Service (DWD) reported.

Football fans had to be strong

In Dortmund, the round of 16 match of the European Football Championship between Germany and Denmark was temporarily interrupted on Saturday evening due to a thunderstorm. Powerful lightning was seen above the stadium, and hail and heavy rain fell on the pitch. Torrents of rain rained down from the roof of the Dortmund stadium onto the front rows of spectators. After a forced break of around 25 minutes, the game continued.

The public viewing events in Dortmund were cancelled early because the danger posed by the storm was too great for the fans, the reason given. In Frankfurt am Main, the fan mile had already been closed in advance.

The storm also caused problems at Dortmund Central Station. According to the Federal Police, lightning struck the railway line between Dortmund and Hamm in the evening. Although no one was injured, the line was closed for a short time. It was reopened after an inspection. There was no major damage at the main station.

In Oberhausen, lightning struck the roof of a residential building and started a fire. The fire was extinguished, but residents were unable to return to their homes for the time being, the fire department said.

Various events have been cancelled

The SWR3 Rheinland-Pfalz Open Air concert in Mainz also had to be cancelled in the evening due to the storm. By this time, almost 10,000 people had come to the venue on the Große Bleiche in Mainz. The fire brigade had to be called out more frequently around the city, as well as in neighboring Wiesbaden and Saarland, due to the storm. However, no major damage was initially known.

Rare weather event

Even if heavy rain is becoming more frequent, a severe thunderstorm situation like this night only occurs “once or twice a year in Germany,” according to a meteorologist at the DWD. During the night, the storm continued to move towards the northeast.

In the areas particularly badly affected, the DWD expected up to 40 liters of rainwater per square meter in a short time, in some cases even 50 to 80 liters in a few hours. dpa