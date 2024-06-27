Home page World

A thunderstorm front left its mark on Wednesday evening, especially in southern Germany. On Thursday, it will also be unpleasant in large parts of the country.

Offenbach – After heavy rainfall in the south and southwest on Wednesday, unpleasant weather is spreading across Germany: Heavy thunderstorms with the potential for severe weather are expected in large parts of the country on Thursday. As the German Weather Service (DWD) announced, strong thunderstorms are possible almost nationwide except in the west and northeast. Individual regions in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria were already affected by heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

In Stuttgart city center, the fan zones for the European Football Championships were evacuated at short notice on Wednesday due to a storm. Shortly afterwards, however, the police gave the all-clear. “All fan zones are open again,” they announced on the X platform on Wednesday afternoon. “We thank you for your patience and look forward to your visit.”

The fan zone in Frankfurt am Main was also closed on Wednesday after severe storms. Due to the ongoing storm warnings, the fan zone was not reopened on Wednesday evening for the later scheduled matches.

There were also some storms in Bavaria, especially in the evening. The A96 in the Landsberg am Lech district had to be closed for several hours due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall. At times on Wednesday evening, the water was knee-deep on the road in the direction of Munich, the police reported.

Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain possible

In the Rhein-Neckar district in Baden-Württemberg, streets were flooded on Wednesday and trees fell over. In Sinsheim-Steinfurt, the water was about 50 centimeters deep in some streets, according to police. A truck driver got stuck while trying to cross the flooded road. In Eschelbronn, lightning struck a house. However, no fire broke out and no one was injured.

On Thursday morning there will initially be only isolated thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain of up to 25 litres per square metre, in some places even 30. Stronger thunderstorms may also bring gusts of wind and small hail.

According to the DWD, heavy thunderstorms are possible throughout the country, except in the west and northeast. In some areas, there may be heavy rain with amounts of more than 30 liters per square meter. In very limited areas, there may be extreme storms with more than 40 liters per square meter in a short space of time or more than 60 liters per square meter in several hours.

During the night into Friday, strong thunderstorms with heavy rain, initially with small hail and stormy gusts, are likely, especially in the north and northeast. dpa