Firefighters in Ahaus (NRW) remove a tree that fell from a car due to gusts of thunderstorms. © Bernd March/B&S/dpa

Lightning, thunder, hail and heavy rain: There is a risk of severe storms in many places on Friday as well. Precise forecasts of where the thunderstorms will be most violent are difficult.

Offenbach/Berlin – People in many regions of Germany have to prepare for severe storms. There should initially only be isolated thunderstorms on Friday morning – primarily in a strip from the Moselle and Main to the Ore Mountains, locally with heavy rain and hail.

But then: “From the midday hours on NRW and Rhineland-Palatinate overarching heavy thunderstorms with increased risk of severe weather! Locally extremely heavy heavy rain of around 40 liters per square meter in a short time, large hail of up to five centimeters and heavy gusts of wind up to hurricane gusts with speeds between 100 and 130 kilometers per hour. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out,” predicted the DWD in Offenbach in the morning.

On Friday afternoon the thunderstorms will move eastwards, in the evening there may also be some strong thunderstorms in the south of the country with the potential for severe weather, mainly due to heavy rain and hail. The highest temperatures on Friday are between 20 degrees on the sea, muggy 27 degrees in the middle and hot 34 degrees on the Upper Rhine.

Heavy rains, thunder and lightning

Heavy thunderstorms swept across western Germany on Thursday, but the damage was a little less severe than feared. In many places the sky suddenly darkened. There were local heavy rains, thunder and lightning. At times, rail traffic to the Netherlands was interrupted. In the late evening, the railways reported that international long-distance trains between Amsterdam, Cologne and Frankfurt were again on the move without restrictions. On the route between Cologne and Wuppertal, delays and cancellations on the train are expected for Friday. The long-distance lines were affected, the railway announced in the morning.

In Trier, a person suffered minor injuries when they drove their car over a fallen tree, police said. On Autobahn 1 near Illingen in Saarland, a driver was slightly injured in an accident – aquaplaning had occurred on the road.

Numerous firefighting operations on Thursday

Heavy rain also fell in the north. In Hamburg, a flooded underground car park had to be pumped out by the fire brigade. In Baden-Württemberg in the district of Ludwigsburg, too, the fire brigade had to pump out cellars and clear streets covered with mud. During the night, especially in Franconia, there were still isolated, sometimes heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

Lightning flashes across the night sky over Aldingen (Baden-Württemberg). © Andreas Rosar/Andreas Rosar Photo Agency Stuttgart/dpa

According to initial findings, a lightning strike was responsible for a roof truss fire in Zellingen near Würzburg. The family who lives in the house was able to leave the house in good time during the strong thunderstorm on Thursday evening and was not injured, the police said on Friday. According to the police, the house was worth around 250,000 euros. The damage was initially not quantified. When the fire brigade arrived, flames were already shooting out of the roof of the house.

Beware of flooding

In view of the weather forecast, the State Office for Nature and the Environment in North Rhine-Westphalia activated the flood information service: the precipitation could affect the outflow in the water bodies in the state. A concrete forecast is not yet possible. In areas affected by heavy rain, local flooding could occur, and the water levels in the affected areas could rise significantly.

Firefighters pump water out of a flooded underground car park in Hamburg. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

Due to the warning of heavy rain and gusty winds, all schools run by the Ahrweiler district in Rhineland-Palatinate will remain closed on Friday. The district also appealed to all parents of daycare children to look after the children at home. The population should follow the further weather forecasts on the radio, TV and Internet as well as via the Katwarn and Nina warning apps with particular attention. In mid-July 2021, 134 people were killed and thousands of houses were destroyed in a flood in the Ahr Valley after extremely heavy rain. To this day, many people live in alternative quarters.

And so it goes with the storm situation: In the night to Saturday, the thunderstorms are expected to move to the east, from the west the situation calms down. “Only along and south of the Danube, for a long time, sometimes heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain of around 25 liters per square meter per hour,” according to the forecast. It should then no longer be as warm as before – with maximum temperatures on the coast between 14 and 18 degrees, otherwise 20 to 25 degrees, on the Upper Rhine up to 27 degrees. dpa