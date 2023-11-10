The young man Daniel Sancho He was well known in the clubs and bars of Madrid (Spain) before his name appeared in the international press as the confessed murderer of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.

Sancho, 29, remains in a prison in Thailand awaiting his first court date, which will read him the three charges that the Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of: premeditated murder, concealment of the body and destruction of other people’s documentation. And he will ask if he pleads guilty or not to the plastic surgeon’s crime.

Based on reports from the Prosecutor’s Office and his own confession, Sancho attacked the Colombian to death after an argument in a hotel on the Thai island of Phangan, where they had arrived on August 2 as part of a vacation.

The unexpected request that Daniel Sancho made to his friends

Daniel Sancho, accused of murder of Edwin Arrieta.

The Spaniard, who is the son of the renowned actor Rodolfo Sancho, presented himself as a chef and Public relationist. This is what young people and club workers who frequently saw him on rumba nights have told.

“A good kid. He moved the world at night. He made relationships, knew a lot of people and got along very well with the kids,” said a young man for the channel. the sixth.

“I’ve known him since school. In the end, we all have our friends, we all have our vibes and he came in very well because he was a super nice boy,” added another person for the European television cameras.

As they have expressed, The young man did not mention that he was the son of famous people; He only dedicated himself to establishing contacts and inviting them to clubs with which he would have contracts to attract clients.

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho.

He forged friendships with some of them who were surprised to learn that he had been arrested in Thailand for attacking the Colombian.

“My cousins ​​knew that Edwin was a friend of theirs. Edwin was making his plans until the moment when Dani Sancho told his friends: ‘If Edwin is talking to you, ignore him because he is being very annoying to me, he is like harassing me,'” said a boy who I knew him.

This version was rejected by Silvio Suárez, a Colombian anesthesiologist and friend of Arrieta.

“Edwin lived in Colombia and Chile. That story that he threatened him makes no sense. They lived 5,000 or 7,000 kilometers away,” he said for the aforementioned channel.

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian doctor.

Of course, he acknowledged that Arrieta had plans to settle in Spain, because it seemed to him that “it was tasty to live there.” He was even in the process of validating his degrees with the Ministry of Education of that country.

‘In a premeditated manner, he had planned the murder’: Prosecutor’s Office on Daniel Sancho

The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that Sancho planned how to attack the Colombian’s life when they met on August 2 on Phangan Island. At night, after an argument, she attacked him to death in a hotel room, as he confessed to the authorities.

Arrieta’s autopsy did not reveal the exact cause of death, as the doctor’s torso was never found.

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho.

Despite this, the investigation indicates that Sancho hit him repeatedly. “He used several knives and a small saw to cut the body, wrapped the parts in shrink plastic and put them in plastic bags that he had prepared, and then threw them into the sea in the Salad beach area and into a landfill.” , says the report of the investigative entity.

The motives behind the murder have not been precisely known; It is expected that they will be clarified with the development of the hearings.

On November 13 he will see the judge, who will read him the three crimes that the 29-year-old Spaniard must face: premeditated murder, concealment of the body and destruction of other people’s documentation. There he will know if he pleads guilty or innocent.

