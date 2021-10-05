fromJennifer Lanzinger conclude

Heavy storms have caused floods in Italy again, one city even speaks of a “tornado”. Residents had been asked not to leave their homes.

Genoa / Catania – Autumn is not only arriving in Germany, cold temperatures and storms in many places are currently causing stormy weather events in other countries in Europe as well. While a tornado in Kiel only a few days ago caused injuries and a swath of devastation, a tornado has now apparently also been sighted in Italy.

Heavy storms sweep across Italy: the community speaks of a “tornado” – injuries reported

Italy already had to struggle with heavy rain and hail at the beginning of the week, sometimes violent storms had swept across the country. On Tuesday afternoon a storm swept through Catania, Sicily. As the city had published on Facebook, the storm is said to have been a tornado. Whether the weather event can actually be called a tornado has not yet been officially confirmed. But it wouldn’t be the first time such a thing has visited Italy. For example, a series of tornados over Lombardy only caused severe damage in September, and another tornado raged in Tuscany. There were several dead and injured after a tornado over the Mediterranean island of Pantelleria.

Storms in Italy: numerous floods – rivers burst their banks

As the Ansa news agency reports, there are also said to have been injuries in the severe storm on Tuesday. But nobody was dependent on hospital treatment. Four arriving planes had to be diverted and residents of the city were asked to stay in their homes. The severe storm also caused damage to homes and businesses, and entire trees were uprooted.

Heavy rains in the Liguria region had already caused rivers to overflow on Monday. As the dpa reported, citing Italian media, a small bridge collapsed. Around ten families had been evacuated by rescue workers. In Savona, too, heavy rains had caused flooding, and entire road and train connections had to be interrupted.