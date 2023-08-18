Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

On Thursday evening, a storm hit the Austrian municipality of Mittersill in the Pinzgau region of Salzburg. The fire brigade has to rescue a family.

Mittersill – After the severe flooding in northern Slovenia and southeastern Austria, the next storm hit the Alps. This time the municipality of Mittersill im Pinzgau in the Austrian state of Salzburg was affected.

Severe weather in the state of Salzburg: heavy flooding in Austria

On Thursday evening (August 17), the Rettenbach in the community with around 5,500 inhabitants burst its banks after a heavy thunderstorm within a very short time and caused sudden flooding in Mittersill, which lies below the Großglockner and not far from the well-known Saalbach-Hinterglemm ski area.

But that’s not all: due to the heavy rain and the flooding, several mudflows were released in the Pinzgau. Severe damage was again reported from the Alpine republic after storms in Styria, Austria, made entire houses uninhabitable at the beginning of the month.

State of emergency in Mittersill: A family has to be rescued from their home due to flooding. © State of Salzburg/Manfred Höger

In Mittersill, the house of a family was enclosed by the masses of water due to the short-term but severe flooding, according to the disaster control of the Pinzgau district. According to the information, the parents and their small children had to be evacuated from the house using a fire brigade turntable ladder. A total of five houses were damaged, some severely, according to civil protection.

Severe weather in Mittersill: mud and debris avalanches in an Austrian mountain village

As in the case of the northern Italian mountain village of Bardonecchia in Piedmont, masses of mud and boulders inexorably forced their way through the community in Mittersill. What was left on Friday morning was a patchy picture of the devastation while the clean-up work began at full speed. For example, according to the civil protection of the state of Salzburg, a car was unceremoniously heaved through the mud over a fence and into the garden of a property.

Devastation in Mittersill, Austria: A car was carried through mud and rubble into a garden. © State of Salzburg/Manfred Höger

Mudslides in the Pinzgau: Car is hit by rubble on Pass-Thurn-Straße

The Pass-Thurn-Straße was also affected by mudslides in the Pinzgau. A mudslide suddenly caught a moving car with a German license plate, which was then pushed against a crash barrier. According to the police, the 44-year-old driver and his 39-year-old passenger were able to free themselves, so with a lot of luck they were unharmed.

The Alpine region has been dominated by severe storms for weeks. The same applies to different areas of Bavaria. At the beginning of the week, severe thunderstorms in the Allgäu caused damage. Extreme heavy rain hit Middle Franconia on Thursday: car underpasses and the main train station were flooded in Nuremberg. At the same time, the historic city wall in the Franconian town of Weißenburg in Bavaria was destroyed by the storm. (pm)