Taliban government authorities on Tuesday raised the number of 40 dead and more than 300 injured after a storm and the resulting floods that hit eastern Afghanistan on July 15.

According to the criteria of

“Our information shows that 347 people were injured and 40 of our compatriots lost their lives,” Sharafat Zaman Amar, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health, told EFE.

The storm hit several towns in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Monday, including the provincial capital Jalalabad, causing unquantified economic losses, according to the Taliban.

Among the dead are Five people, several of them children, from the same family were inside the house when the building collapsed due to the rainfall, said the provincial director of Information, Sediqullah Quraishi Badloon, in a video.

This tragedy follows earlier flash floods in May which had devastating effects on the country’s population. Photo:EFE Share

Images released by the Afghan media Tolo News show the interior of several houses that have been completely destroyed, as well as trees uprooted on the side of some roads, which remain submerged under a thick layer of water.

The Afghan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in at least seven Afghan provinces over the next two days, including Kabul, Nuristan, Laghman, Panjshir, and Nangarhar.

Monday’s storm is the latest in a series of extreme weather events that have hit the country in recent years, including earthquakes, cold snaps, floods and severe droughts.

Afghanistan is one of the 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change. Added to this is the devastation of this country, which has been destroyed by decades of armed conflict and is now under the control of the Taliban.

At least 342 people died in May when heavy flooding hit the northern province of Baghlan, authorities said.

EFE