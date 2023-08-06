Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

In Slovenia, Croatia and Austria, severe storms have led to flooding and there is no end in sight – the news ticker.

Worst natural disaster in 30 years: Entire regions are flooded

Entire regions are flooded Because of flooding: Dozens of people have to be evacuated

Dozens of people have to be evacuated This News ticker for the storm in Austria, Slovenia and Croatia is updated regularly.

Update from August 6, 11:31 am: A 250-kilogram aircraft bomb with a long-term detonator from World War II exploded in a community in Austria. This was announced by the Tyrol police in a statement. The bomb went up on Saturday morning in Vals in the Innsbruck Land district on a green area used for agriculture and tore a 12-meter crater in the ground.

Thousands of emergency services were deployed because of the storm and flooding. © Erwin Scheriau/dpa

“The detonation triggered without any outside intervention,” the police said. Due to the heavy rainfall in Austria in the past few days, a slope movement could have triggered the explosion. But the officials have another theory: the material of the detonator could also be fatigued and caused self-ignition. Due to the enormous force, the detonation tore a twelve by twelve meter crater in the earth. No one was injured, and there was no other property damage.

Severe weather in Austria, Slovenia and Croatia: whole areas flooded

First report: Munich – After the severe storms in Croatia, Slovenia and Austria, entire areas are flooded. It is the worst natural disaster in 30 years and there is no sign of relief. Entire communities are drowned in the flood masses. Heavy rain and flooding are now followed by the risk of landslides in Austria due to the high groundwater level. There is now a risk of several completely softened slopes slipping, as reported by the fire brigade on Sunday. You also have to move out again and again to pump out flooded cellars, said the spokesman for the fire brigade in the state of Carinthia, Hans-Jörg Rossbacher, on Sunday on ORF radio.

Severe storms hit Slovenia, Austria and Croatia: photos show massive destruction View photo gallery

Worst storms in Austria and Slovenia: Dozens of people had to be evacuated

Because of the threat of landslides, over 40 houses and apartments have already been evacuated in Carinthia as a precaution. Emergency shelters were provided for the evacuated. The area on the Slovenian border was also affected, but the levels of the rivers and lakes fell again. In Slovenia, 22 children in a kindergarten had to be rescued from the flood disaster.

The damage caused by the flooding is enormous, amounting to 500 million euros in Slovenia alone. © Igor Soban/dpa

High soil moisture increases the risk of landslides in Slovenia as well, the Geological Survey of Slovenia warned on Sunday, according to the Slovenian news agency STA. He therefore called on the population to pay more attention to changes on the ground, on buildings and on slopes.

Floods and landslides in Austria and Slovenia – but no all-clear in Croatia either

In Croatia, too, there is no all-clear in sight. Like the news portal dnevnik.hr reports, strong winds are still to be expected on Sunday. Although Croatia has so far been largely spared from landslides and floods, the water level has also risen sharply there. According to the portal, even the Civil Protection Headquarters has prepared for. (kiba/dpa)