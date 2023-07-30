Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Severe storms have caused severe devastation in several regions in South Tyrol. © Screenshot Twitter @LFVSuedtirol / Montage

Heavy storms are sweeping South Tyrol again. A landslide buried several vehicles, bridges were swept away, and families were trapped in their homes.

Bolzano – In South Tyrol, severe storms have again caused numerous devastation. On Saturday evening (July 29), several short but violent thunderstorms with heavy rain and squalls swept across parts of the region. Numerous firefighters were deployed. Only recently has been Northern Italy from severe storms haunted.

In South Tyrol, hailstones fell up to new centimeters in the Eisacktal and in the Sarntal. Recent storms have destroyed bridges, trapped families in homes and buried vehicles in a debris avalanche. And that should also be the case in the coming days Weather not get better.

Heavy storms cause enormous damage in South Tyrol

The thunderstorms caused enormous damage, especially in the upper Puster Valley. Heavy rainfall in Olang in eastern South Tyrol has caused streams to burst their banks. In the Olang district of Geiselsberg, the Furkelbach became a torrent. Several bridges were swept away by the water masses. In the area, several roads and buildings were also blocked by debris and mud, as the South Tyrolean fire brigade announced early Sunday morning.

The rock material quickly filled up the creek bed, said the commander of the Geiselsberg volunteer fire brigade, René Bäumele, in the morning Rai South Tyrol. The house of a family, which is next to the Furkelbach, was surrounded by the mud masses within a very short time. The family was able to escape to the upper floors and was cut off from the outside world for several hours.

Severe weather in South Tyrol: debris avalanche spills vehicles on the Passo Gardena

A scree avalanche went off at the Gardena Pass in the Dolomites as a result of the severe storm. At the large Pisciadú car park, 3 kilometers below the Passo Gardena, several vehicles were buried by the rubble. According to the authorities, no one was injured in the mudslide.

Several hiking trails had to be closed in Partschins/Tabland near Meran in South Tyrol. Because of the severe storm, there were massive rockfalls here on Saturday evening (July 29, 2023). Cleanup efforts began early Sunday morning (July 30, 2023) in some areas. The country’s geological service was commissioned to assess the situation in Valdaora and at the Passo Gardena.

Heavy thunderstorms in South Tyrol: Meteorologists registered 500 lightning bolts

The local thunderstorms in South Tyrol were short but violent. “In just 2 hours, 50 liters of precipitation per square meter fell in Welsberg,” said state meteorologist Dieter Peterlin to the South Tyrolean news portal stol.it.

In addition, a total of 500 lightning bolts were registered in South Tyrol. “So far in July we have counted 21,000 lightning bolts throughout South Tyrol. The average would be 10,000 flashes,” says Peterlin. He is already expecting the next thunderstorm front from Tuesday. (hg)