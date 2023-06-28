Home page World

A cruise ship is caught in a sudden storm as it is leaving port. The passengers flee in panic as sunbeds crash down beside them.

Port Canaveral – It only lasted a few minutes, but the tropical cyclone that hit the cruise ship “Independence of the Sea” in Port Canaveral on the Florida coast unleashed its full force in a very short time. And staggered the passengers on board the cruise ship in fear and horror.

The images of the storm are spectacular and sometimes frightening: the passengers on deck run away in panic as deckchairs, parasols and other pieces of equipment are swept away by the storm – often flying just past people by a hair’s breadth.

Some of the furniture slams back onto the deck with considerable force, as video footage shared by passengers shows. They witnessed the storm that blew up on Friday, June 16, 2023 very quickly.

Hurricane meets cruise ship – people and deck chairs are swept away

The footage, which was uploaded to social media, also shows people desperately holding on to the railing to avoid being blown overboard by the wind. At the same time, heavy rain poured down on them and the ship.

Fortunately, despite the force of the storm, no one on board was injured. If it’s at Cruises on the high seas come to emergencies, however, medical care is still regulated. The operator’s “Independence of the Sea”. Royal Caribbean was, according to media reports, still in the port of Port Canaveral in the US state of Florida and was just about to leave.

But then the 15-storey ship was suddenly caught by the sudden storm. According to the recordings, the hurricane was apparently violent. The passengers watch as a dense wall of rain descends on them from the sea.

A deck chair crashes onto the deck with full force during the storm – next to a father and child

Video also shows a deckchair being thrown onto the deck at high speed – narrowly missing a father trying to get himself and his child to safety. In his fear he simply leaves the stroller where it is. Sunbeds are swept from the lower deck to the upper, people are dragged across the floor by the wind. For a few minutes, pure chaos reigns on board.

The travelers, who fortunately all got away with the shock, then expressed some anger at the cruise ship crew on Twitter and other platforms. Among other things, they criticized the fact that they had not been warned in good time and the deck was not properly cleared.

Hurricane was short but “extraordinarily strong” – resident films cruise ship in the rain

A resident watched from a distance as the violent storm hit the ship. He agreed Business Insiderthat the storm was short but “extraordinarily strong”. He posted a video on Twitter showing the ship rocking back and forth on the waves. The rain was so dense that the cruise giant could not be seen at all.

It’s not uncommon for hurricanes to hit Florida’s coast at this time of year. June through November is hurricane season in the region. It remains to be seen how the storms will develop this year. Some experts are leaving because of what is taking place this year El Niño phenomenon generally from more extreme weather conditions and thus also of a more severe hurricane season. If you want to avoid tropical storms but still enjoy the cruise feeling, you can also go on the Putting the Baltic Sea to Sea. There are also many beautiful destinations for cruise fans there.