Heavy snowfall on the morning of February 7 paralyzed the work of Krasnodar airport, reports Interfax… The cyclone brought heavy rainfall to the Kuban on the evening of February 6.

Flights to Yekaterinburg and Sochi were canceled, 17 flights were delayed, three more aircraft left for an alternate airfield in Rostov-on-Don.

Passengers of delayed flights, of whom about 400 gathered in the terminal, were provided with everything they needed. The runway is being cleared.

We will remind, on January 10, Krasnodar airport suspended flights due to snowfall. About 900 passengers were waiting for the departure. On January 17, bad weather again disrupted the work schedule of the Krasnodar air harbor.