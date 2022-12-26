By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Thousands of flight cancellations and delays, along with long lines and lost luggage at airports, frustrated travelers over Christmas weekend in the United States after a severe winter storm disrupted airport operations across the country. country.

Travel disruptions continued on Monday as airlines canceled more than 2,500 flights in the early afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Hardest hit was Southwest Airlines with about 1,700 cancellations, while Delta Air Lines Inc had more than 250 cancellations.

Domestic or international flight delays to or from the United States totaled more than 4,500 in the early afternoon, FlightAware showed.

Kyle Goeke, a 29-year-old Alaska Airlines customer, said he would be stuck in Seattle for days as the airline canceled his flight from Seattle to Missoula scheduled for Monday and the next available flight was on Wednesday.

He traveled from Washington DC to Seattle on Sunday night and said he didn’t sleep at all during the night as he was making preparations for his stay in Seattle.

“Fortunately I have a friend here in this city to help me, many others are left on their own,” he told Reuters.

Customers took to social media to express frustration and try to get a response from airlines.

David Sharp said on Twitter that his Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St. Louis has been canceled and the next flight will not be available for another two days. He said he would rent a car and drive to his destination.

Voice actress Gray DeLisle tweeted to Southwest Airlines: “Flight 1824 from Nashville to Burbank was canceled due to Storm Elliot and we have not received any new bookings! The children’s father already missed Christmas and his luggage was lost with medicine! The Customer Service Line is busy. Help!”

Southwest Airlines said on Monday it was receiving a large number of calls from customers asking about their travels and that it was “doing what we can” to get its network back to normal after the storm.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)