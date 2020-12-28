Temperature reached below zero in many areas Light snowfall started in Shimla at around 9.15 pm in Mall Road, Jakhu, Chhota Shimla and other parts of the city. The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and snowfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Many places in the state including Keylong, Kalpa and Manali recorded below zero temperatures.

Keylong was the coldest Manmohan Singh, director of the Meteorological Center, Shimla, said Keylong, the administrative center of Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 11.6 degrees Celsius. He said Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.4 and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Yellow alert issued in these areas According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of bad weather in many areas of the state on Monday. Yellow alert (IMD Alert) has been issued in many areas of the plains districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra from 29 to 31 December.

Snowfall in vaishno devi The first snowfall of the season occurred in the Mata Vaishno Devi temple located on the Trikuta mountain in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said this did not affect the devotees’ darshan. The high altitude areas of the union territory received snowfall, while the plains and Jammu city received rains and dark thick clouds. Officials said snowfall started on the entire Trikut mountain, including the building, from around 5.30 pm and continued for half an hour.

Video-Vaishno Devi Snowfall 2020: First snowfall of the season at Mata Vaishno Devi temple, watch video Vaishno Devi Snowfall 2020: first snowfall of the season at Mata Vaishno Devi temple, watch video

Cold and cold will increase in these areas Cold conditions are expected to occur in different parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh from December 28-29. Uttarakhand has received heavy rainfall on Sunday night, the cold has increased considerably here. Shimla, the capital of Himachal, has received heavy snowfall and cold conditions are expected to increase in many areas including the capital Delhi in the coming days.

Shimla received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, giving a face to the tourists who have come here in large numbers to celebrate Christmas and New Year. However, heavy snowfall has caused trouble in many areas. It is being told that more than a hundred tourists are trapped.