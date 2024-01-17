Weather warnings led to hundreds of flights being canceled Wednesday at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, as the country braced for heavy snow and icy rain.

A spokeswoman for Frankfurt Airport said that 570 flights out of 1,047 scheduled flights were canceled as Germany's commercial capital prepares for harsh weather conditions.

Munich Airport also warned on Wednesday morning of “significant restrictions in flight service” due to bad weather conditions, with 250 flights out of 650 scheduled flights cancelled.

It is expected that the depression that will hit southwest and central Germany will be accompanied by snow that may reach a thickness of 40 centimeters and icy road conditions, especially in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

State police there reported an “accumulation of accidents” on roads near Baden-Baden, while national railway company Deutsche Bahn said it was slowing down the movement of its high-speed trains due to difficult conditions.

It warned of delays and cancellations in its regional and long-distance network, especially between the cities of Cologne and Frankfurt in the west of the country.