The heavy snow that fell in much of the northeast of U.S this Friday paralyzed air transport and disrupted traffic, as well as assistance to schools already affected by the epidemic of covid-19.

From the White House in Washington to the northeastern states bordering Canada, the snow cover has reached a foot thick in some places, such as Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to the AccuWeather meteorological portal.

In New York, the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square were covered in a layer of about 10 centimeters of snow, bringing an unusual silence to the metropolis of nine million people.

The immediate consequences of the storm dubbed the “cyclonic bomb” is that some 830 flights have been canceled in the region, according to the FlightAware portal.

In New York alone, LaGuardia airport had canceled a third of scheduled flights this Friday and JFK airport announces on its Twitter account that 221 planes have been grounded. The same thing happens at the Boston airport.

View of snowfall in New York (USA). Photo: Stephanie Keith / Bloomberg

It is forecast that it will continue to snow until 10:00 pm (03:00 GMT Saturday), although the sun was bright in mid-morning in New York, according to the US meteorological services (NWS).

In New York, many streets were already covered with de-icing products by Thursday night and on Friday morning snow plows were busy cleaning the streets and allowing traffic.

“It’s not a blizzard that is going to stop us,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in the New York Post.

To prevent the risks of accidents on the roads, the state transport services asked citizens on Friday to only move in “case of need.” The governor of the neighboring state of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, decreed the “state of emergency”.

As usually happens in the event of snowfall, public schools closed on Friday, adding to the list of administrations, public services, banks, companies and businesses disturbed by the worsening of the Covid-19 epidemic due to the omicron variant.

