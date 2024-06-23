Heavy smoke poured out from the territory of a coke plant in Krivoy Rog

Heavy smoke and smog poured out in Krivoy Rog after an emergency at a coke plant. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Country Politics”.

Local residents noticed that strong smoke with an unpleasant odor was coming from the territory of the coking plant. According to them, loud noises were heard at the plant at night.

“Today at around 5:00 there was a sudden disconnection of a number of production facilities from the external power system,” Arcelor said.

