20 Jun. 2023

Most of the rain fell in the center, east and southwest of the country, according to Berend van Straaten of WeerOnline on Tuesday evening. He said there was no major disturbance. ‘In some places, 20 to 40 mm of rain fell here. Normally, an average of 65 millimeters of rain falls in a June month. That means that some locations have recorded almost half a month’s sum in a very short time. This has also resulted in local flooding.’

Flooding

At the stroke of 3 p.m., the emergency service was alerted about the first problems in Sluis, in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen. There was flooding. Not much later, reports also came from Middelburg, reports the PZC. A school there has so much water damage that lessons cannot be given on Wednesday. Fifty residents of a new-build complex also got wet feet.

And the storm is also noticeable in Friesland. Maarten van der Weijden temporarily stopped his eleven-city triathlon there, as a precaution. He is now back in the water.

The nuisance has remained very limited, WeerOnline reports at the end of the evening. At that time, the storm had largely disappeared over our country. “There has been no serious storm anywhere in the country. It mainly remained with local flooding and many lightning discharges,’ writes weatherman Van Straaten. The wind was also limited to a few gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

Busy on the road

See also Macron's problems really start after election win The wet weather made for a busy evening rush hour. At the peak, there were 954 kilometers of traffic jams, which was the sixth busiest rush hour this year, according to the ANWB. Earlier Tuesday it was very busy in the southwest of the Netherlands, partly as a result of the closure of the Haringvliet bridge on the A29 motorway. Later it became busy in North Holland, when showers passed there.

On the A20 near Rotterdam, the right lane was closed due to water on the road. Furthermore, there were few accidents, so that the traffic on the road was relatively moderate despite the heavy showers. Around 6.15 pm there was still more than 200 kilometers of traffic jam.

Schiphol

Flights at Schiphol Airport have been delayed and canceled due to the rain showers, the airport reports. It is not yet known how many flights are involved in total, but KLM alone has canceled 18 flights to and from European destinations. “All passengers have now been rebooked on the next flight with available space. Some of the intercontinental flights departing from Schiphol this evening have been delayed,” KLM said.

At some point, the ground crew had to stop working for safety reasons. Then there was no handling of suitcases for a while. That work has now started again.

The airport website shows that many departing and arriving flights have been canceled or delayed. “We advise people to consult the Schiphol website for travel information,” said a spokeswoman for Schiphol. See also Traveling in a campervan: modesty is an ornament

‘Really good moods’

Rain also fell in De Bilt at the beginning of the evening, officially ending the record dry period after 39 days. After days of drought – except for a single drizzle – ‘a few really good showers’ will finally fall on Tuesday, according to weatherman Johnny Willemsen from Weather plaza earlier. “It is precisely because of the warming that is now taking place in Belgium, France and the Netherlands and the sultry weather that this creates that those showers are gaining extra strength.”





What is code orange?

With code orange, the chance of dangerous or extreme weather is high. There is also a greater chance of damage, injury or a lot of nuisance. ‘This can be very local’, KNMI writes. Code orange is issued if the chance of extreme weather is 60 percent or more. In case of rain, there is a chance that more than 75 mm will fall in 24 hours. Thunderstorms are accompanied by heavy gusts of wind (above 75 kilometers per hour) or locally a lot of precipitation (50 mm in an hour) or large hailstones (larger than 2 centimeters).

The KNMI warns of danger via color codes. Why do they do that and does it make sense? (video):

Pleasant summer

Whether it will be done with the rain after this is not yet certain. “The answer is in the middle. Wednesday will be dry with lots of sunshine. On Thursday there will be a stock of thunderstorms over France and Germany and probably Limburg and Brabant will also take part of it, but a large part of the Netherlands probably won’t.” Then follows another dry period with nice summer weather. ,,From Friday we will be dealing with pleasant temperatures of 23 at the sea to 26 inland. On Sunday, the temperature rises from 24 to 28 degrees. See also Hotel demands more than 23,000 euros – vacationers shocked

Flooded streets like here in Alphen aan den Rijn. © ANP / Josh Walet Photography



Evening Four Days

In several places, the evening four days were canceled on Tuesday due to the thunderstorms. That decision has been taken in, among others, Haren in Groningen, the South Holland towns of Alblasserdam and Leiderdorp and in IJburg in Amsterdam.

Some organizations see an opportunity to start on Tuesday. “Whether it will remain dry is still doubtful, but the first running day will continue,” said the organization of the evening four-day event in Heeze in Brabant.

Organizations of evening four days have been informed by the Koninklijke Wandelbond Nederland (KWbN) about how to act in the predicted weather. The union has sent the organizations a protocol. It states, among other things, that the weather must be closely monitored before and during walks and how participants can be kept informed whether the event will take place.

