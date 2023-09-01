Two former Proud Boys celebrities have been convicted for their role in the Capitol storming on January 6, 2021. Joseph Biggs has been sentenced to seventeen years in prison, Zachary Rehl has to go to prison for fifteen years. They have been convicted of so-called “inciting conspiracy”.

The sentences are among the longest sentences handed out in court cases surrounding the storming of the US House of Representatives. The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, Stewart Rhodes, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in May. Still, the sentences for Biggs and Rehl are well below the 30 and 33 years that prosecutors had demanded.

Prosecutors say the two were in a conspiracy to forcefully overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump. Both apologized for their actions. Biggs said in a statement that he was “seduced by the mob.”

More lawsuits

On Friday, the verdict in the case against two other prominent Proud Boys members: Ethan Nordean and Dominic Pezzola. They have been sentenced to 27 years and 20 years in prison respectively. Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the neo-fascist organization, is due to appear in court on September 5. He is sentenced to 33 years in prison.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested for storming the Capitol more than two years ago. They hoped to prevent Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s election victory. Five people died during or shortly after the riots and more than 140 police officers were injured. The parliament building was damaged to the tune of millions of dollars. More than 630 of those arrested have pleaded guilty. More than 100 people have been convicted so far.