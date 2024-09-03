September 03, 2024 | 15.52
September 03, 2024
New Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory. Missiles fell on the city of Zaporizhzhia. The toll is two dead, two more missiles hit Poltava causing the death of at least 41 people, 180 injured. The governor of the Ukrainian region speaks of a terrible day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky takes stock of the situation.
