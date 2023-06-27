Home page politics

The Wagner revolt in Russia is over. Irrespective of this, the fighting continues, especially in the east and south of Ukraine. The news ticker.

Update from June 27, 5:30 a.m.: Ukrainian forces have reportedly crossed the Dnipro River and recaptured areas on the left bank of Kherson province, paving the way for a possible push into Crimea.

According to pro-Russian Telegram channels, Ukrainian troops have the village of Dachi across from the city Cherson captured near the destroyed Antonivka Bridge. They had dug in and were trying to build a bridgehead, it said in the canals.

The high command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not made any official statement, but reports suggest that following the sabotage of the Kakhovka dam earlier this month, Ukrainian forces are trying to exploit new vulnerabilities in the Russian defense position.

Ukraine War: Russia intercepts British warplanes

KIEV/Moscow – Russia said it prevented two British fighter jets from penetrating its airspace over the Black Sea on Monday (June 26) by dispatching two fighter jets. “As the Russian warplanes approached, the foreign warplanes turned and fled away from the Russian border,” the Defense Ministry in Moscow said in a statement.

Accordingly, it was about two Typhoon jets of the Royal Air Force, which were accompanied by an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian planes returned “safely to their home bases,” the ministry said. Britain initially did not comment on the incident.

Russian losses: Kiev announces new figures

The Ukrainian General Staff has published new figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to this, 950 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded within one day. The information could not be independently verified. The total number of soldiers killed or wounded since the beginning of the Ukraine war has thus risen to around 225,580. The losses or changes compared to the previous day are in brackets.

soldiers : 225,580 (+950)

: 225,580 (+950) tank : 4031 (+1)

: 4031 (+1) Armored Fighting Vehicles : 7820 (+14)

: 7820 (+14) multiple missile systems : 624 (+0)

: 624 (+0) drones : 3482 (+10)

: 3482 (+10) Artillery Systems: 4055 (+21)

4055 (+21) Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Information as of June 26

Ukraine war: Selenskyj speaks of a “happy day”

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian counter-offensive is successful. “Today our soldiers are advancing in all directions, it’s a happy day,” he said in his daily video address on Monday evening. He wishes the soldiers more days like this. Before his speech, which he gave on a train, Zelenskyi had visited several front sections.

It was a busy and emotional day, said the President. He visited both the Bakhmut area and the south of the country in Zaporizhia and handed out several awards, including two gold stars for Heroes of Ukraine – the country’s highest award. In view of the recent successes, Zelenskyy was convinced of the victory against the Russian occupiers. The leadership in Kiev reported on Monday that another town in the Zaporizhia region had been recaptured. “All our earth will be free – absolutely everything,” said the head of state. (With Agencies)