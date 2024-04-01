Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Press Split

New data on Russian casualties in the Ukraine War: An overview of the current information from the Ukrainian military.

Kiev – Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than two years. The Ukraine war demands a dramatic number of victims – on both sides, including among the civilian population.

The Kremlin keeps quiet about its own casualties in the “special military operation,” as the war is used in official parlance Russia is called. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, on the other hand, publishes daily figures on Russia's losses. However, this information cannot usually be verified independently.

Russian Losses in the Ukrainian War: An Overview

According to the Ukrainian authorities, around 710 Russian soldiers have been killed or seriously wounded in the past 24 hours. The number of victims since the start of the invasion now stands at 442,880. An overview of developments over the last few days:

See also US climate agency declares onset of El Niño April 2, 2024 (Tue) Current figures are not yet available Current figures are not yet available April 1, 2024 (Mon) 710 442,880 March 31, 2024 (Sun) 650 442,170 March 30, 2024 (Sat) 730 441,520 March 29, 2024 (Fri) 820 440,790 March 28, 2024 (Thu) 780 439,970 March 27, 2024 (Wed) 1030 439,190 March 26, 2024 (Tue) 770 438,160

The numbers come from Ukrainian authorities. They cannot currently be independently verified.

Destroyed military vehicles on a street in Butscha. (Archive image) © dpa

Heavy losses in the Ukrainian war also in terms of equipment

The Russian military's losses in vehicles, aircraft and equipment in the war against the Ukraine are high. The following list is an excerpt from the numbers currently reported by the Ukrainian military (as of April 1st). Here too, the information cannot be independently verified. The changes from the previous day are in brackets.

tank : 6986 (+20)

: 6986 (+20) Airplanes : 347

: 347 Armored vehicles : 13,321 (+17)

: 13,321 (+17) Artillery systems : 11,082 (+32)

: 11,082 (+32) Drones : 8757 (+26)

: 8757 (+26) Tank trucks and other vehicles: 14,752 (+35)

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

NATO announces assessment of figures

As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced in Brussels on March 14, 2024, Western secret services assume that the number of killed or wounded Russian soldiers has now exceeded 350,000. The country is paying a very high price for marginal land gains, he said. Ukrainian attacks also sank or disabled a significant part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Stoltenberg added.

Western secret services with assessments of Russian losses in the Ukraine war

The secret service of the USA In December 2023, the number of soldiers killed or seriously injured in the war was around 315,000. This was reported from parliamentary circles in Washington, citing released documents from the services. The number corresponds to 87 percent of the total number of Russian armed forces before the war.

War in Ukraine We are currently providing information about all developments from the Ukraine war and the situation at the front in our news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Also commented in December 2023 Great Britain to the numbers. At that time, the British Ministry of Defense estimated that around 70,000 Russians were killed in Moscow's war of aggression. These are 50,000 regular soldiers and 20,000 members of the Private Army Wagner. The number of wounded in London was estimated at 180,000 to 240,000 soldiers and 40,000 Wagner fighters. (red)