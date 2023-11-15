Home page politics

Heavy fighting is raging in eastern Ukraine, and Russian troops are putting pressure on the defenders. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Success for Kyiv : Ukraine achieves bridgehead on southern Dnipro

More than 900 soldiers on one Day : General Staff quantifies Russia's losses

on one : General Staff quantifies Russia’s losses The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from November 15th, 8:41 a.m.:

The Russian daily “Nezavisimaya Gazeta” writes in Moscow on Wednesday about the impending failure of the EU ammunition plan for Ukraine:

“Kiev is sounding the alarm bells because of the ammunition deficit.” The Ukrainian leadership appears to be seriously concerned about the lack of combat assets that could ensure the country’s security in the winter. There can currently be no talk of a new offensive by Ukrainian armed forces. To protect frontline troops, energy facilities and the grain corridor, Kiev is asking the West for significant supplies of artillery ammunition and air defense systems.

As always, Europe and the United States have also officially promised to help Kiev. But the reality now is that there are significant problems in solving these problems. (…) The USA has also strengthened air defense in the conflict area, but the help in air defense of the entire country will not be much. A meeting between a Ukrainian delegation and US congressmen on November 14 about more military aid for Kiev was unsuccessful.”

Update from November 15th, 6:15 a.m: According to Kiev’s assessment, Russia is trying to force military success with increased attacks near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. The General Staff of Ukraine reported on Tuesday evening (November 14) a large number of Russian attacks near Avdiivka and Mariinka. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj saw a connection with the upcoming presidential election in Russia in 2024. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin definitely wants to be able to demonstrate success beforehand, he said in Kiev

Ukrainian bridgehead on the Dnipro is being expanded

First report: Kiev – The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed a bridgehead on the Russian-occupied southern bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region. “Against all odds, the armed forces of Ukraine have gained a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro,” Yermak said in a speech in Washington. The aim here is also to get closer to the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia. “We have covered 70 percent of the route. And our counteroffensive continues,” he said.

Ukrainian soldiers patrol Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. (Archive image) © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

According to analyzes by Western observers, the Ukrainians have expanded the bridgehead near Krynki in recent days and also brought light tank technology there. Russian military bloggers complain that Russian troops came under fire there and that the initiative lies with the Ukrainians.

General Staff gives current figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war

The Ukrainian General Staff has published current figures on Russia’s losses. Accordingly, more than 900 Russian soldiers are said to have been either killed or wounded in the Ukraine war in the past 24 hours alone. This information cannot be independently verified – the Kremlin does not publish any figures on its own losses.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war at a glance:

soldiers : 313,470 (+920 on the previous day)

: 313,470 (+920 on the previous day) tank : 5362 (+8)

: 5362 (+8) Armored vehicles : 10,086 (+7)

: 10,086 (+7) Artillery systems : 7589 (+20)

: 7589 (+20) Air defense systems : 580

: 580 Multiple rocket launchers : 882 (+1)

: 882 (+1) Tank trucks and other vehicles : 9973 (+24)

: 9973 (+24) Rockets : 1560

: 1560 Airplanes : 322

: 322 helicopter : 324

: 324 Drones : 5649 (+15)

: 5649 (+15) Ships and boats : 22

: 22 Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of November 14, 2023. The information about Russia’s losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine war: Dozens of Russian attacks near Donetsk

There were 57 battles along the entire front on Tuesday, the General Staff of Ukraine wrote in its situation report on Tuesday evening (November 14th). Ukraine repelled 18 attacks alone in the towns of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka west of Donetsk. Another 15 attacks were repelled near the town of Avdiivka in the north of Donetsk, it said.

With almost a million inhabitants, Donetsk is the center of the eastern Ukrainian Donbass coal and steel district and has been in the hands of Russian-controlled forces since 2014. Since then the front has been close to the city; the Ukrainian army maintains heavily fortified positions there. That is why the front line has hardly changed even after the large-scale Russian invasion began in 2022.

In recent weeks, the Russian army has increased its attacks in the Donetsk area. Even if the casualties in soldiers and vehicles are high, the number of attackers puts pressure on the Ukrainian defenders. (With agency material)