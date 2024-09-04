A brief but powerful summer storm hit the Italian capital Rome on Tuesday, causing flooding in parts of the city.

The Italian news agency ANSA quoted local authorities in Rome as saying that the storm caused 60 liters of rain per square meter in less than an hour, which is equivalent to the average rainfall during the entire month of September. The heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, led to the flooding of some tunnels.

ANSA quoted the capital’s environmental advisor, Sabrina Alfonsi, as saying that the rainfall of this magnitude was completely unexpected and had not been predicted by any weather forecast.

More thunderstorms with temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius are expected in Rome in the coming days.