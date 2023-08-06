Heavy rains | The floods in Slovenia are the country’s worst natural disaster in 30 years – with a price tag of up to half a billion euros

Floods and landslides have killed three people in Slovenia. The cost of the damage is estimated at more than half a billion euros.

5.8. 21:58

Rescue operations were in full swing on Saturday in Slovenia, where heavy rains have caused unprecedented destruction, reports news agency AFP.

The extent of the damage caused by the floods has finally been assessed.

“This is the worst natural disaster in Slovenia’s recent history, it has affected two-thirds of the country,” said the Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob on Saturday after the National Security Council meeting.

According to Golob, the price tag for the damages caused by the floods is estimated to be more than half a billion euros.

Thursday the sudden floods and landslides caused by the heavy rains that started have caused destruction in large areas in central and northern Slovenia. In many places, the roads to the villages are closed and the traffic is congested.

So far, three people have died in floods and landslides. One of them was Slovenian and two were Dutch citizens.

The operation of the Krško nuclear power plant, located next to the Sava River, was suspended when the river’s water level rose to a record high.

One of the worst damaged places is the small town of Črna na Koroškem, which is located about one hundred kilometers north of the capital Ljubljana.