A woman died on Wednesday, 28, during heavy rains that hit the city of São Carlos, in the interior of São Paulo. The municipality was affected by two storms in less than 18 hours. According to the city hall, the accumulated rainfall reached 202 millimeters, equivalent to 87% of the estimated average for the entire month of December.

A resident of the Azulville neighborhood, teacher Cláudia Maria Guerreiro, 53, died late Wednesday afternoon. She was trying to cross Rua Tiago Caruso when she was swept away by the current of a flood.

Several points of flooding were recorded, requiring closures throughout the city, especially at the Cristo roundabout, at Praça Itália and in the center, next to the municipal market.

In addition to homes in several neighborhoods that were taken over by the water and vehicles that were dragged by the rain, there were records of damages from traders whose stores were affected.

Urban infrastructure was also hit. On some roads, part of the asphalt has come out practically in its entirety. Bridge, walls and other public facilities were also affected.

“The entire city hall is mobilized at this moment in the recovery, cleaning and assistance to the affected regions. The emergency work adds to the actions taken in recent years, such as the construction of pools to retain rainwater and the implementation of drainage in neighborhoods without infrastructure,” added the municipality.

At this time, the following are totally or partially prohibited:

– Bridge next to Casa Nazaré;

– Center/General Osório;

– Roundabout Christ;

– Bridge near the White House towards the mall;

– Echologic Park;

– Entrance Babylon;

– Roundabout near Cardinali real estate;

– Avenida Comendador Alfredo Maffei.

Assistance to families

City hall teams, through the Citizenship and Social Assistance Secretariat, are working to assist the most affected families. “In two occupations in the Antenor Garcia neighborhood, the teams took tarps, supplies and checked the conditions of the residents, especially children and the elderly”, informed the folder.

On Wednesday afternoon, residents posted videos on social media showing the disruption caused by the storms.