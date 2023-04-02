Level of the Acre River, which crosses the capital Rio Branco, overflowed and reached 17.42 m; floods also hit other municipalities

Acre continues to be affected by the heavy rains that have left municipalities in the state in an emergency situation. According to a bulletin released on Friday night (March 31, 2023) by the state government, 4,312 people are homeless.

The level of the Acre River, which crosses the capital Rio Branco, overflowed and reached the mark of 17.42 meters, exceeding the maximum of 14 meters. In addition to the capital, the floods reached the municipalities of Assis Brasil, Brasileia and Epitaciolândia, Xapuri, Sena Madureira and Porto Acre.

To help the population affected by the flood, the local government set up a task force to rescue families that were stranded, deliver food and medicine. Civil servants who had their homes affected will receive an advance on part of their 13th salary. Part of the population will receive amounts from the social rent program.

According to data from Sipam (Amazonian Protection System), the forecast for rain and thunderstorms continues for this Saturday (April 1, 2023) in the State. The temperature should be between 22°C and 29°C.

North East

In the interior of Ceará, around 15 municipalities are in an emergency or public calamity situation due to the rainy season. In Piauí, the rains caused the destruction of highways, causing the collapse of bridges and affecting riverside populations.

Pará was also affected and recorded the flooding of the main rivers in the state and damage to the roads.

rain in april

According to forecast by Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), April will have above-average rainfall in most of the North and Northeast regions. The most affected areas must be the northeast of Pará, the east of Amazonas and the north of Maranhão, Piauí and Ceará.

With information from the Brazil Agency.