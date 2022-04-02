By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – At least eight people have died in the state of Rio de Janeiro as a result of heavy rains that mainly hit the Paraty region, and there are still more than ten missing and dozens homeless, local authorities and the government said on Saturday. Fire Department.

Six deaths of people from the same family, mother and five minor children, took place in the city of Paraty, in the south of the state.

“We were waiting for the rain, we made the alerts, and unfortunately this house collapsed in the Ponta Negra neighborhood. Only one of the children was saved,” the mayor of the tourist town of Paraty, Luciano Vidal, told Reuters.

The weekend’s deaths add to hundreds of victims from the rains in Petrópolis at the beginning of the year.

“It rained in one day what was expected for months. We have more than 70 displaced families in 22 neighborhoods, and we are providing shelters and renting hostels for these people,” he added.

The city has entered a state of emergency and more rain is forecast in the coming hours.

“We are going to a calamity situation because we are isolated, and there are more barriers falling and many neighborhoods without electricity. It rained here in one day 322 millimeters, which was expected for about six months,” she said.

There were landslides and landslides on access roads to the city.

The nearby town of Angra dos Reis was also hit by heavy rain, and at least one child died in another landslide. Firefighters and Civil Defense search for more than ten missing persons.

The rain that caused landslides in Angra dos Reis made the sea water turn a muddy color during the storm.

In Mesquita, in Baixada Fluminense, a man was electrocuted to death while trying to rescue a person during heavy rain.

In Baixada Fluminense, houses, streets and avenues were flooded with the overflow of rivers that cut through the region.

In the cities of Mesquita, Nova Iguaçu and Belford Roxo there are people stranded in their own homes.

In the city of Rio, there were also floods and floods, and warning sirens sounded in communities and favelas where there are people living in risky places.

This year, in two storms in February and March, 241 people died in the city of Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of the state.

(By Rodrigo Viga Gaier)

