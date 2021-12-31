The turn of the year will be marked by rain in several Brazilian cities and by warnings of possible floods and landslides. The states most affected are Bahia and Minas Gerais, which together add up to 31 deaths due to heavy rains.

The latest balance released by the Civil Defense of Bahia, this Thursday (30), shows that 25 people died in the state because of heavy rains and 517 are injured. It is estimated that 643,068 people were affected by the tragedy; 91,806 people had to leave their homes; and 37,035 are completely homeless.

+ São Paulo: with rain alert, task force will act throughout the state

Of the 163 cities affected by the storms, 151 are in an emergency situation. Bahia is facing the worst accumulated rainfall in the month of December since 1989, informed the state government this week.

The rains that left a trail of destruction in Bahia also hit Minas Gerais. The Civil Defense Bulletin of Minas Gerais shows that at least six people have died due to storms in the state, 3,007 residents are homeless and 12,467 are homeless.

The government of Minas Gerais declared an emergency situation in 124 cities heavily affected by the storms in recent days. They are cities located mainly in the north of Minas, a region that borders the Northeast.

The State of São Paulo also came on alert due to the threat of heavy rains. The government of São Paulo announced that a task force will act to minimize the impact of the storms.

There are more than 12 thousand professionals from the Fire Department and State Civil Defense mobilized to work in all regions of São Paulo.

The regions of Araçatuba, Baixada Santista, Barretos, Campinas, Franca, Ribeirão Preto, São José do Rio Preto, Sorocaba, Vale do Paraíba, North Coast and the metropolitan region of the capital receive special attention, with forecasts of up to 120 millimeters of rain per day . In Araraquara, Bauru, Itapeva, Marília, Presidente Prudente and Vale do Ribeira, the weather forecast is a daily volume of up to 90 mm.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?