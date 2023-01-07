Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

Yesterday, rain of varying intensity fell in most of the emirates of the country, while the various regions witnessed flow in the valleys and reefs, as the extension of a surface depression, accompanied by an extension of an depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, led to the formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by rain and active winds, causing dust and wave turbulence in the Gulf. Arabia and the Sea of ​​Oman. The temperature witnessed a noticeable decrease, as it recorded the lowest temperature in the country, yesterday morning, 7.1 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais «Ras Al Khaimah» at 03:45 local time in the UAE, while the highest temperature in the country, yesterday, was 29.3 degrees Celsius in Hamim «Al Dhafra Region» at 15:00 local time in the UAE.

The National Center of Meteorology called on motorists to drive with caution during the rain, and also called on the public to exercise caution and caution, and to avoid frequenting water bodies and valleys.

Rainfall areas in Abu Dhabi included Seih Shuaib, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Ghantoot, Arzana field, Umm Al Shaif field, Saadiyat Island, Al Shamkha, Riyadh, Al Shawamekh, Musaffah, and Khalifa City.

In Al Dhafra, it rained on Barakah, Al Sila, Delma Island, Ghayathi, Al Ruwais, Madinat Zayed, and it also fell in Al Ain.

In Dubai, the areas of Jebel Ali, Ras Al Khor, Oud Metha, Saih Al Salam, Lahab, Emirates Road, and Global Village were subjected to sporadic rains. In Sharjah, it rained in Khorfakkan, Wasit, Dibba Al-Hisn, Al-Ghubaiba, Al-Khan, Al-Siuh, Al-Rujamaniyah, and Muwailih.

Ras Al Khaimah

In Ras al-Khaimah, rain fell on Jebel Jais, and led to the flow of Wadi Asfi, Wadi Sahm, Kadra, Shaam, Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra, Habhab, Al-Rams, and Shoka. Dibba Al-Fujairah, Sakkaum, Fujairah City, Fujairah Port, Al-Farfar, and Jabal Al-Haban. Rain also fell in Umm Al-Quwain, Ajman, Al-Nuaimiya, Al-Rawdah, and Al-Yasmine.

An extension of a surface depression

The National Center of Meteorology issued a report that preceded the occurrence of the weather condition, in which it indicated that there was an extended weather condition during the period from Tuesday to yesterday, Saturday, January 7, 2023, as the region is affected by the extension of an air current from the west in the upper layers of the atmosphere, accompanied by the flow of different amounts of clouds in the form of Waves, with a surface depression extending from the southwest, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, accompanied by rain on the islands and some coastal and northern regions, extending to some eastern regions.

In its report, the center pointed to the beginning of the depression’s deepening on Friday and Saturday, as the depression deepens into the upper layers of the atmosphere, accompanied by a cold air mass, as the amounts of clouds continue to increase over separate areas of the country, interspersed with cumulus clouds accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, with lightning and thunder sometimes. , especially on the coasts and the northern and eastern regions with a decrease in temperatures, and the winds are active and sometimes strong with clouds, causing dust and dirt, and the sea is turbulent sometimes in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman, especially with clouds.

Partly cloudy weather

The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times in some areas, with a chance of rain in some coastal, northern and eastern areas during the day. Yesterday, partly cloudy to cloudy weather prevailed, with some cumulus clouds interspersed with rain of varying intensity falling on separate areas, especially on the coasts and some northern and eastern regions – with temperatures trending downward. The wind movement was southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate to brisk, sometimes strong, with a speed of 15 to 25, reaching 55 km/h. The sea is turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Wind: northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, with a speed of 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h. The sea is medium to turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Tomorrow, the weather is expected to be humid in the morning with the possibility of light fog formation – partly cloudy in general, and the wind is northwesterly turning to northeasterly, light to moderate, fresh at times, with a speed of 10 to 20, reaching 35 km/h, and the sea is light, with waves in the Gulf. Arabia and in the Sea of ​​Oman.