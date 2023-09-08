Rio Grande do Sul was the region most affected by the intense rains caused by the cyclone, where up to 39 fatalities have been reported, while another person would have lost their lives in the neighboring region of Santa Catarina. Local authorities have suspended celebrations for Independence Day to mobilize rescue teams and emergency bodies.

Winds of more than 110 km/h together with heavy rainfall have caused various southern towns in the country of Rio de Janeiro to experience severe flooding that, according to government figures, has left 2,300 people homeless and more than 3,900 displaced.

The municipality of Muçum is one of the settlements that have suffered the most from this natural disaster, reporting 14 deaths and nine missing people after the intense rainfall caused the overflow of the Taquari River, which claimed the lives of dozens of people and destroyed hundreds of houses. .

“The water came very quickly, it rose two meters per hour (…) We have nothing left. Not even clothes,” said Marcos Antonio Gomes, a 55-year-old resident of Muçum, who also declared his concern for the future, in the face of possible natural phenomena. in the next years.

For his part, the region’s governor, Eduardo Leite, arrived in the town on September 7 with the aim of “accompanying the relief efforts,” as he wrote on his X profile, formerly known as Twitter.

I just arrived at Muçum, in Vale do Taquari, to accompany the work of rescaldo da enchente. The government is mobilized and making all efforts and resources available to restore normality as quickly as possible. — Eduardo Leite (@EduardoLeite_) September 7, 2023



“I have just arrived in Muçum, in the Taquari Valley, to closely monitor the consequences of the flood. The government has mobilized and is doing everything possible to restore normalcy as soon as possible,” said the Brazilian official, thanking the support offered by other Brazilian governors.

In unison, on the eve of his trip to India for the G20 summit, the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expressed his support for the local government of Rio Grande do Sul, in the extreme south of the country, in addition to delegating to its vice president, Geraldo Alkim, the mission to travel to the affected territory if necessary.

Independent meteorological entities forecast heavy rains to continue through at least Friday, posing a major threat to the region and could become one of the worst storms Brazil has experienced in its entire history.

With Reuters and EFE