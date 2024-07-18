On Wednesday afternoon, a strong whirlwind with hail impacted the city of Moreliacausing serious damage in at least 20 colonies and causing the death of a person due to a landslide.

In the Professor Jesús Romero Flores neighborhood, a 41-year-old man lost his life after being hit in the head by a stone during a landslideSo far, this is the only death related to the heavy rains this season.

Local authorities have indicated that in just 40 minutes, Morelia received the equivalent of two weeks of rain, according to Netzahualcóyotl Vázquez Vargas, Secretary of Public Services. The storm was concentrated in the western part of the city.

Damage caused by heavy rains in Morelia

Puddles and flooding:

-West Madero Avenue

– The Orchard Road

– Downtown Colony

– Pipeline Avenue

– Primo Tapia West Colony

– Guadalupe Victoria Avenue

– Quinceo Street (Green Meadows)

– Cayetano Andrade Street (Gustavo Diaz Ordaz Neighborhood),

– Solidarity Avenue

– Culture Street (Molino de Parras Colony)

– Journalism Avenue (Agustin Arriaga Rivera Neighborhood)

– New Torreon Avenue and Periférico (El Realito neighborhood)

– Michoacan Avenue (Jacarandas Neighborhood)

– Benedicto Lopez Street (Ventura Puente Neighborhood)

– Manuel Muñiz Street.

Overflow of the Quinceo drain:

– Mariposa Street (Gertrudis Sánchez Expansion Colony).

Falling trees:

– Solidarity Avenue (Molinos de Parras Neighborhood), between Juarez and Morelos South, Manuel Muñiz Street (Downtown).

Falling from a wall:

– Gertrudis Sanchez Avenue (Gertrudis Sanchez Colony).

He Morelia City Hall It is estimated that more than 30 houses were affected by the flooding, and at least 15 cars were stranded in the affected areas.