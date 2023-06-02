Heavy rains lashed parts of Japan on Friday as Tropical Storm Mawar approached, prompting authorities to advise more than a million people to evacuate, although no injuries were reported.

Mawar has weakened from a powerful hurricane to a tropical storm after wreaking havoc in Guam earlier this week.

Nearly 1.3 million people across Japan have been advised to evacuate, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said, mostly in areas of western Honshu, including Wakayama prefecture.

The Ministry of Transport said it had canceled just over 300 flights as of Friday noon, along with 52 ferry flights, and a number of train lines were also suspended.

Similar weather patterns have caused floods and landslides in the past, most notably in the summer of 2018 when more than 200 people were killed in western Japan.