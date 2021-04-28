Yesterday, different regions of the country witnessed scattered rain, as light rains fell in different areas of the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain,

While it ranged from medium to heavy in the eastern regions of the country in the Emirate of Fujairah and its areas, and the cities of Khorfakkan and Kalba. The rain led to the flow of valleys and reefs, and a clear drop in temperatures, in addition to the accumulation of quantities and pools of water on the roads in the area. The rains were concentrated in areas within the city of Fujairah and the neighboring mountainous villages on Sheikh Khalifa Street, Masafi, Al-Bathna, Murbah, Qadfa, and Al-Tawyin area. While the city of Khor Fakkan witnessed heavy rains that led to the flow of mountain reefs and valleys, and the gathering of large quantities of water on roads and low places.

Sharjah Police called on drivers to exercise caution while driving, during the rainy weather, and along with the Civil Defense, they took the initiative to regulate traffic and withdraw the accumulated water.

In addition, the National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, interspersed with some cumulus clouds in some areas and accompanied by rain with a decrease in temperatures, and the winds are moderate in speed, being active to strong sometimes with clouds and causing dust and dust, with a low range The horizontal visibility, with winds from westerly to northwesterly and northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 45 km / hr.

The center said in its daily bulletin that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate and will be disturbed sometimes with clouds, and the first tide will occur at 15:16, the second tide at 02:28, the first tide at 08:41, and the second tide at 20:13. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate and are sometimes disturbed with clouds, and the first tide occurs at 11:49, the second tide at 23:01, the first tide at 17:30, and the second tide at 05:41.





