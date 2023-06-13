Mexico.- This Tuesday, heavy rains are expected since dawn in Campeche, Yucatan, Quintana Roo, Oaxaca and Chiapaswhile the third heat wave will continue to make those who live in most states of the country sweat, according to the Forecast of the National Metereological Service of the Conagua.

It should be mentioned that at 6:00 p.m. this Monday it was warned that it will be generated a low pressure area south of the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrerowhich presents a 20 percent chance for cyclonic development in 7 days. It will move west at 17 kilometers per hour.

To detail

During the night of Monday and early Tuesday morning, low pressure channels, one over the north, west, center and south of the national territory, and another extended over the Yucatan Peninsula and southeast of the country, in interaction with the entry of humidity of the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean, as well as instability in high levels of the atmosphere, will maintain conditions for very heavy punctual rains in Campeche and Yucatan, rainy punctual powerful in Oaxaca, Chiapas and Quintana Roo, which will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall; likewise, showers in areas of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán and Guerrero; also probability for isolated rains in San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz and Tabasco.

On the other hand, the tropical wave number 2, located to the south of the coast of Guerrero, will continue its displacement towards the west, without affecting the Mexican territory.

On Tuesday, during the day, low pressure channels over the interior of the country and the Yucatan Peninsula, coupled with the entry of moisture from both oceans and instability at high levels of the atmosphere, will cause conditions for rain and showers over northern states. , west, south and southeast of the Mexican Republic, including the Yucatan Peninsula, presenting rainy punctual powerful accompanied by electric shocks and possible drop hail in Oaxaca and Chiapas. For its part, a dry line in northern Mexico and the subtropical jet stream will cause strong gusts of wind of 50 to 70 km/h with a probability of dust storms in Zacatecas.

Finally, the third heat wave will persist with a hot to very hot environment over the national territory.

Rain forecast for this Tuesday, June 13, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Durango, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Zacatecas, Guerrero, Veracruz and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Nuevo León, Nayarit, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Tuesday, June 13, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Durango (west), Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Tlaxcala and Mexico City.

The third heat wave will prevail with temperatures above 40 °C in 21 states of the country.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Tuesday, June 13, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind forecast for this Tuesday, June 13, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast for Edomex, CDMX

Clear skies with haze in the morning, scattered clouds in the afternoon and no rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Temperate environment in the morning and hot during the afternoon. East and northeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h. The minimum temperature in Mexico City will be from 16 to 18 °C and the maximum from 31 to 33 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature will be from 8 to 10 °C and the maximum from 26 to 28 °C.

Forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán

Clear sky in the morning and partly cloudy during the afternoon, with probability of isolated rains in Nayarit and no rain in the rest of the region. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Jalisco.

Forecast for Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas

Mists in the mountains of the region at dawn. Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with heavy occasional rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as showers in Guerrero. These rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.

Forecast for Veracruz, Tabasco

Partly cloudy skies during the day with probability of showers in Veracruz and isolated rains in Tabasco, which will be accompanied by electric shocks. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

Forecast for Yucatan Peninsula

Sky with scattered clouds in the morning and increasing cloudiness during the afternoon with probability of showers in Quintana Roo and isolated rains in Campeche and Yucatán. Warm atmosphere in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. Southeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the region.

Forecast for Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes

Skies with scattered clouds in the morning and partly cloudy during the afternoon, with probability of showers in Zacatecas, with electric shocks and possible hail fall. No rain in San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes. Cool environment in the morning, as well as hot to very hot environment during the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in Zacatecas, as well as from 40 to 60 km/h in San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Forecast for Morelos, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Puebla, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala

Clear skies in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon and no rain in the region. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon. Northeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Guanajuato and Querétaro.