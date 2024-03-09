Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The regions of the country witnessed very heavy rains, sometimes accompanied by cold, with the flow of valleys, and the continued formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by rain and active winds that stir up dust, leading to decreased horizontal visibility at times, as a result of a weather condition that began yesterday, Friday, March 8, and will continue until tomorrow, Sunday, March 10. March 2024.

The National Center of Meteorology called on the public to exercise caution and caution during heavy rains and strong winds descending from cumulonimbus rain clouds, and to avoid going to places where valleys flow and water pools. It also called on vehicle drivers to exercise caution and caution while driving, and during dealing with road users, and to make sure to leave lights on. The car's headlights are illuminated in light of limited visibility, follow weather updates from the media and official channels, and prepare to implement instructions issued by the competent authorities.

The National Center of Meteorology also stressed avoiding swimming and diving during rough seas, going to the sea, practicing marine activities, and high waves. It also called for following bulletins and reports issued by the Center, and avoiding circulating rumours.

The weather condition is concentrated in the northern and eastern regions of the country.

In detail, according to the Center’s reports, clouds began to increase gradually from early morning to Friday afternoon, over the islands and in some western and southern regions, with light to moderate rain falling.

From Friday evening and night until Saturday evening, (the peak of the situation), the country is affected by a strong state of air instability, as the amounts of clouds increase over most areas of the country, interspersed with cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by very heavy rains with lightning, thunder, and hail sometimes falling in some areas, which leads to… To the accumulation of water, the flow of valleys, and strong wind gusts accompanying cumulus clouds, which lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility.

On Sunday, the weather condition will be concentrated in the northern and eastern regions of the country with continued rainfall, and the weather instability will gradually ease as it recedes in the eastern regions in the evening and night of Sunday.

For its part, to ensure proactive prevention and effective response to weather fluctuations, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority directed farmers and livestock breeders on ways to deal with weather fluctuations. The authority said, in a statement, that in light of the weather conditions and to ensure the achievement of preventative action and effective response to weather fluctuations, we call on farmers and livestock breeders to take the necessary precautions to deal with storms, winds and rainy weather, and to exercise caution and caution to avoid the dangers of weather fluctuations on the farm, the estate, workers and winter crops. Especially vegetable crops and palm trees.

The Authority advises farmers and livestock breeders to ensure the safety of water drainage tools and means on the farm to ensure that rainwater drains well and does not submerge the crops in a way that threatens the safety of the crop, while ensuring the safety of the electrical installations by a specialized technician to ensure that there is no electrical short circuit or power outage as a result of winds. Or rain.

With regard to livestock, the Authority advises the necessity of keeping livestock in their pens during weather fluctuations, and not leaving them in open places so that they are not exposed to air currents and rain, with the necessity of providing the necessary water for livestock to drink so that they are not forced to drink rainwater collected in the estate, with the necessity of monitoring public health. For the estate animals. If you suspect that she has any symptoms, she must be consulted by a veterinarian to examine her and give her appropriate treatment.

The Authority also advises the necessity of protecting feed stocks by keeping the feed in tightly closed warehouses, with the importance of covering it with covers to prevent it from being exposed to moisture and rain.

The Authority also advises that fodder should be placed on wooden or other tables to protect it from moisture. If some of the fodder is exposed to rainwater, it is preferable to separate it and dry it so as not to cause damage to the rest of the stock.

As for farms, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority advises that it is necessary to ensure that moving tools and equipment are not left in the wind to ensure that they do not fly away and cause harm to crops or greenhouses. It is also necessary to ensure that there are no broken branches on farm trees so that they do not fly away due to strong winds and cause damage. On the farm, with the importance of avoiding maintenance or construction operations inside the farm during stormy weather in order to preserve the safety of the workers.

Regarding the instructions and advice for greenhouses, the Authority advises the necessity of running fans to reduce the pressure inside the greenhouse, and running water on the cooling panels to reduce the entry of dust into the greenhouse, while ensuring that the iron structure and plastic cover are safe and not exposed to damage, and that the electricity on the farm is working and that it is safe. The backup electric generator is ready, and the water drains at the edges of the greenhouses are open in an appropriate manner so that water does not enter the interior. It is also recommended to stop agricultural operations inside the greenhouses during the period of weather fluctuations in order to ensure the safety of the workers.

The Authority also stresses the importance of spraying the crop preventively with a general fungicide in the event of high humidity, low temperatures and immediately after rainfall, in order to reduce the possibility of the crop being infected with fungal diseases.

The Authority called on farm and farm owners to visit agricultural extension centers or veterinary clinics in the event of need for technical assistance from extension engineers or veterinarians affiliated with it, as extension centers and veterinary clinics spread across various regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi work to provide specialized technical guidance and advice to farmers and livestock breeders. This ensures the protection of plants and livestock herds from climate change, so that agricultural crops are not affected or livestock are exposed to life-threatening damage.