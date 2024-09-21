Home World

Press Split

The Noto region, which was hit by an earthquake disaster, is now being hit by storms. (Archive photo) © –/kyodo/dpa

On New Year’s Day, the Japanese region of Noto was hit by a severe earthquake. The effects are still being felt today. Now, natural forces are once again keeping residents on tenterhooks.

Tokyo – In Japan, a region in the west of the country that was hit by an earthquake months ago is threatened by severe storms. The national weather agency issued a warning on Saturday about the dangers of torrential rain.

In the municipality of Wajima on the Noto Peninsula, numerous houses were under water, local media reported. According to the affected prefecture of Ishikawa, at least one person was missing. More than ten rivers overflowed their banks. The amount of rainfall in Noto was more than 120 millimeters per hour, it was reported.

Since some dams were affected by the severe earthquake on New Year’s Day, the authorities called on residents to get to safety in time. The region was devastated by an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale on New Year’s Day. 260 people died.

Many people still have to stay in emergency shelters today. They were also affected by the floods, as the broadcaster NHK reported. The weather agency warned the population for the entire weekend about the dangers of landslides and floods in low-lying areas, including in the northeast of the island kingdom. dpa