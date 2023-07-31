The Chinese capital, Beijing, recorded its highest level of rainfall this year as the remnants of Typhoon Doxuri crossed the city on Monday, forcing more than 31,000 people to evacuate their homes in the city, according to Chinese state television.

China’s National Meteorological Center said heavy rains continued in the capital and several regions, including Hebei, Tianjin and eastern Shanxi, as the hurricane dissipated over northern China.

Duxuri, one of the strongest storms to hit China in years, caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, prompting hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

The average rainfall in Beijing overnight was 140.7 mm, and the maximum precipitation recorded in Fangshan district was 500.4 mm, according to the city observatory. Heavy rains are expected in the southern and western regions today.

State media reported that there were no reports of damage or injuries.

She said that work has stopped in more than four thousand construction sites, and nearly 20,000 buildings have been examined to ensure that they are not damaged, and tourist sites in the city have been closed.

As Typhoon Doxuri continues to weaken, meteorologists have warned of an approaching tropical storm, Khanun, which is expected to hit China’s densely populated coast this week.

Authorities said Khanun could further damage maize and other crops already hit by Cyclone Duxuri.