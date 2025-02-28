State of the bullring of Algeciras after the rains of the last hours

The Bullfight Las Palomas’ of Algeciras It has been suspended Due to the heavy rains in the city and the state of the floor of the square.

Despite the efforts of the company shows Carmelo García because the celebration was forward, The forecast of intense rainfall throughout the day has motivated the aforementioned decision of the suspension.

Before cattle from Juan Pedro Domecq, Fuente Ymbro, Daniel Ruiz, Calejo Pires and La Palmosilla were going to do the walk from 5:00 p.m. Enrique Ponce, Javier Condewhich replaced Morante de la Puebla, Cayetano, Daniel Luque and David Galván Next to the novillero Martín Morilla.