The storm that hit the DF on Friday night (9.Feb) left flooded roads and neighborhoods without electricity

Heavy rains hit the Federal District on Friday night (9.Feb.2024). The so-called “minhocão” of UnB (University of Brasília) – the central corridor of the university that connects institutes and gives access to auditoriums, laboratories, classrooms and the university restaurant – was flooded. Viaducts and avenues were also closed and neighborhoods were left without electricity.

The rain started around 6pm and lasted more than an hour. An alert issued by Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) indicated winds of up to 100 km/h and rainfall of 100 millimeters. For this Saturday (Feb 10), the 1st day of Carnival, there is a forecast of more rain throughout the day, according to the institute.

Images show water gushing from pipes onto computers at the ICC (Central Institute of Sciences) North and South, a door being knocked down by the flood and equipment floating on the flooded floor.

The university is on recess and should only resume classes on March 18, according to the academic calendar.

O Power360 contacted the university to find out if there was an assessment of the damage caused to the UnB structure, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

Watch videos shared on social media:

ICC ground floor, people. Auditoriums and lower part completely destroyed. EVERY year we warn you. EVERY year the same thing. It's getting worse and worse and the GDF continues to not attack the causes of the problem. Imagine the damage and financial impact of this neglect. Unb, you deserve more pic.twitter.com/vmb6rCvxgM — Múcio (: (@MucioBotelho) February 10, 2024

UnB one of the largest universities in the country ALAGADA pic.twitter.com/ZLDvoYr1oq — ana (@anacarolaenn) February 9, 2024

In Asa Norte, central region of Brasília, roads such as W2 and W3 and viaducts leading to blocks 209/210 and 109/110 were flooded, and traffic was diverted. Residents also reported power outages in the neighborhoods.

Watch videos of the flooding:

At 511 in Asa Norte the situation was also very critical. Lack of Urban Planning + real estate speculation + extreme weather events. pic.twitter.com/l9CNdZKK9H — Fábio Felix 🏳️‍🌈 (@fabiofelixdf) February 10, 2024

With today's rain and flooding, we are witnessing scenes of extreme sadness in DF, and we know that the rain is not to blame (+) pic.twitter.com/7Bcx8UsQL7 — Max Maciel 🧢 (@maxmacieldf) February 10, 2024

The district deputy Max Maciel (Psol) published a video of the Field Hospital created to treat patients with dengue symptoms. The images show the place full of water and mud. Watch:

We passed by the Field Hospital at night and found it flooded.

It is very sad that, in addition to all the problems caused by dengue, the population still has to go through this. pic.twitter.com/wYERrhHozX — Max Maciel 🧢 (@maxmacieldf) February 10, 2024

LOCATION OF UnB FAVORS FLOODING

Opened just 2 years after Brasília, on April 21, 1962, the UnB Darcy Ribeiro campus occupies an area of ​​around 4 km² in Asa Norte, the central neighborhood of the capital.

The region, however, is in a slope zone and is hit hardest by heavy rains, which pour down through the neighborhood all the way to the university. Other similar flooding episodes were also recorded in 2011 and 2019.